Romanian language to be taught at Cambridge

O.D.
English Section / 31 octombrie

Romanian language to be taught at Cambridge

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian language will be, starting with this academic year, part of the educational offer of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Education announces. According to the cited source, the Institute of the Romanian Language announces the organization of the competition for the filling of four positions of Romanian language lecturer at the following higher education institutions: "University of Cambridge, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Mohammed V University of Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco; "Sf. K. Ohridski" University Sofia, Republic of Bulgaria; State University of Comrat, Republic of Moldova". According to the ministry: "Candidates must be full-time teachers in an accredited or authorized Romanian educational institution/unit, with a minimum of 2 years of seniority in the department. The position of Romanian language lecturer involves promoting the Romanian language, literature, culture and civilization through: teaching activities (course, seminar, laboratory, consultations, exams, development of teaching materials, translations, etc.), scientific research (participation/organization of scientific events, guidance and coordination of students, etc.), as well as through the organization and participation in other professional and cultural activities in the academic community". Beyond these details, it is important that the Romanian language will be studied in several places in this world.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

