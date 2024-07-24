Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Scandals are kept away from the current edition of the Olympic Games

Octavian Dan
English Section / 24 iulie

Photo source: www.olympics.com

Photo source: www.olympics.com

Versiunea în limba română

The Olympics are facing a new series of controversies. Suspensions, self-suspension, wars, violation of human rights, terrorism, cyber-attacks, are jamming the most important sports competition on the planet. The Palestinian Olympic Committee has announced that it has asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to exclude the Israeli delegation from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, for violating the Olympic truce. Before taking off from Tel Aviv, four days before an opening ceremony on the Seine, under strict surveillance, the president of the Israeli Olympic Committee, Yaël Arad, expressed his full "confidence in the organization of security" for the approximately 90 athletes who they represent their country, some of whom have already arrived in France. Their protection will be provided by the GIGN, an elite unit of the national gendarmerie, according to the French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin. In Ramallah, the Palestinian Olympic Committee announced that it had formally requested the International Olympic Committee to "immediately exclude Israel from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games", arguing in particular that Israel violated the Olympic ceasefire proclaimed by the IOC by "bombing Gaza, which has caused civilian casualties". The official letter, sent to the President of the IOC, Thomas Bach, as well as to his counterpart at the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, through the Palestinian Federation, "states that the IOC and FIFA have acted decisively in the past against the violation of the Olympic truce" and cites in particular "the suspension of the Russian teams by the International Olympic Committee in response to the invasion of Ukraine". Therefore, the Palestinian Committee requests that "the same rule be applied to Israel and that the teams be suspended from the Olympic Games." From Brussels, where he was participating in a European meeting, Stephane Sejourne, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, declared: "I wanted to say, on behalf of France, that the Israeli delegation is welcome in France for these Olympic Games." His Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, "thanked him for his welcome message to the Israeli delegation" and "for his assurances regarding the safety" of the Israeli athletes. "In the context of threats and calls for a boycott, this symbolic gesture is particularly significant," he added. The Palestinian request has little chance of being debated until the start of the OJ, but there are voices accusing the IOC leadership of judging similar cases differently.

Russia has condemned the ban imposed by France on its journalists to cover the sports competitions of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, in which only 15 Russian athletes with neutral status are participating, writes EFE. "We consider that such decisions are inadmissible. We believe that it violates the freedom of the press, not indirectly, but directly,'' said Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of President Vladimir Putin. Peskov, who accused France of not respecting its international obligations, asked the organizations that ensure the protection of human rights to react to what happened. For her part, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, assured that the freedom of the press and the rights of journalists are "empty words" for the French president, Emmanuel Macron. The argument invoked in making the decision by the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, is to prevent the commission of acts of espionage or cyber attacks during the Games. Darmanin estimated at 4,300 the number of people who were denied entry, be they journalists, members of delegations, volunteers, technicians or workers. Russian public television channels have decided, for the first time since Los Angeles "84, to boycott the Paris Games by not buying the television rights.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 iulie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie
Ediţia din 24.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9729
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5749
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1357
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9082
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur354.1460

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb