Students protest against austerity in education

O.D.
English Section / 1 iulie

Students protest against austerity in education

The National Alliance of Student Organizations of Romania (ANOSR) has launched a firm appeal to the Romanian Government: to abandon the austerity measures that affect students, to keep the current formula for calculating the scholarship fund and to ensure adequate funding for education.

Protests in several cities

Over 300 students, pupils and young people marched from University Square to Victoriei Square on Sunday, in the center of the capital, in a protest organized together with the National Council of Students (CNE) and the Romanian Youth Council (CTR). The demonstrators asked the government to maintain the current scholarship system, considering that the cuts are not acceptable in a fundamental area for the future of the country. "Education is not an expense, but an investment for the future," ANOSR said. Similar protests took place in Iaşi, Galaţi, Târgu Mureş, and mobilizations will continue in other university centers, as a sign of national solidarity.

A change with dramatic effects

The main dissatisfaction is the proposal in the Government Program, which provides for calculating the scholarship fund in relation to the net minimum wage, and not to the gross one, as stipulated by the Higher Education Law no. 199/2023. According to estimates, this change would lead to: a reduction of approximately 40% of the scholarship fund; a significant decrease in the number of beneficiaries; an increase in the risk of university dropout, already high in Romania.

ANOSR: "It is a real, non-negotiable need"

ANOSR argues that scholarships should not be treated as an expense that can be reduced in times of crisis, but as essential support for young people from vulnerable backgrounds, who would otherwise not have real access to higher education. "Regardless of the circumstances, cuts in education cannot be a solution.”

Students' demands

Maintaining the current formula for calculating the scholarship fund - based on the gross minimum wage, not the net wage. Eliminating any austerity measures that would affect young people. Allocating adequate funding for the entire education system, in accordance with legal obligations and social realities.

In a tense economic and political climate, students are sounding the alarm regarding the consequences of cuts in education. They demand not only compliance with the legislation in force, but also the assumption of the strategic role of education in a democratic society. Scholarships are not a "favor”, but an instrument of equity and social inclusion, without which Romania risks losing an entire generation of young people with potential.

01 iulie

