The issuance of electronically certified documents has been affected by cyberattacks

Versiunea în limba română

Cybersecurity incidents are becoming more frequent in this turbulent period. The Romanian Authority for Digitalization has temporarily suspended the issuance of electronically certified documents through the CertSIGN solution due to cyberattacks on the provider. ADR (the Authority for Digitalization of Romania) also specifies that the platforms it administers were not directly targeted by the cyberattack. In their statement, they mentioned: "In the context of the cyberattack that targeted the CertSIGN provider, the Authority for Digitalization of Romania makes the following clarifications: The platforms managed by the Authority for Digitalization of Romania were not directly affected by the cyberattack. Therefore, the data of citizens and entities stored within these applications were not compromised in any way. Due to security reasons and pending the situation's clarification, ADR has temporarily suspended the issuance of electronically certified documents through the CertSIGN solution. Some services provided by ADR's platforms use certification services provided by CertSign as a method of document validation in correspondence between the Authority and individuals, legal entities, or other public institutions. Therefore, these services are currently unavailable for reasons beyond ADR's control." ADR emphasizes that they are in constant dialogue with the National CyberInt Center within the Romanian Intelligence Service and with the CertSIGN provider to monitor and rectify the situation. CertSIGN has announced that they were the target of a cyberattack, which had a significant impact on a portion of their internal and external information systems and web domains. The attack occurred on the morning of October 17. The provider's team responded promptly, took immediate measures to limit and minimize the impact on data, and focused on remedying and restoring the functionality of affected services and systems.