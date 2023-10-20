Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The issuance of electronically certified documents has been affected by cyberattacks

O.D.
English Section / 20 octombrie

The issuance of electronically certified documents has been affected by cyberattacks

Versiunea în limba română

Cybersecurity incidents are becoming more frequent in this turbulent period. The Romanian Authority for Digitalization has temporarily suspended the issuance of electronically certified documents through the CertSIGN solution due to cyberattacks on the provider. ADR (the Authority for Digitalization of Romania) also specifies that the platforms it administers were not directly targeted by the cyberattack. In their statement, they mentioned: "In the context of the cyberattack that targeted the CertSIGN provider, the Authority for Digitalization of Romania makes the following clarifications: The platforms managed by the Authority for Digitalization of Romania were not directly affected by the cyberattack. Therefore, the data of citizens and entities stored within these applications were not compromised in any way. Due to security reasons and pending the situation's clarification, ADR has temporarily suspended the issuance of electronically certified documents through the CertSIGN solution. Some services provided by ADR's platforms use certification services provided by CertSign as a method of document validation in correspondence between the Authority and individuals, legal entities, or other public institutions. Therefore, these services are currently unavailable for reasons beyond ADR's control." ADR emphasizes that they are in constant dialogue with the National CyberInt Center within the Romanian Intelligence Service and with the CertSIGN provider to monitor and rectify the situation. CertSIGN has announced that they were the target of a cyberattack, which had a significant impact on a portion of their internal and external information systems and web domains. The attack occurred on the morning of October 17. The provider's team responded promptly, took immediate measures to limit and minimize the impact on data, and focused on remedying and restoring the functionality of affected services and systems.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

20 octombrie
Ediţia din 20.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
Apanova
BTPay
Electromagnetica
Apanova
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

19 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9720
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7177
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2467
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7064
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur295.6786

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ccib.ro
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb