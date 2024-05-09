Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The Ministry of Culture evaluates Living Human Treasures

O.D.
English Section / 9 mai

The Ministry of Culture evaluates Living Human Treasures

The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, announced that the ministry he leads is in full process of evaluating the files submitted for granting the merit allowance for those who are included in the category of Living Human Treasures. According to the minister: "There, in that part of this wonderful square, is our treasure of identity, people who, through what they have achieved throughout their lives, give shape, beauty, to our nation and at the same time, anchor it with solid roots in the future I have a debt to you because for many years, those who entered the category of Living Human Treasures as being certified as keepers of the most refined and skilled crafts in Romania, were used for photos at anniversaries and that's about it time and the Ministry of Culture has an obligation for you and even if it was difficult, we decided that the merit allowance that is offered for people from other activities, cultural fields, should also go to those who are included in the category of Living Human Treasures, for that, the reality is that a material support for those who struggle through the strength of their families to multiply something that has extraordinary value for our country, is well deserved and necessary. And that's why I can say that we are in full process, at the Ministry of Culture, of evaluating the files submitted for the award of the merit allowance for those who are included in the category of Living Human Treasures". The people who hold the title of "Living Human Treasures" will be able benefit from a merit allowance for the field of culture, according to a decision approved by the Government in December 2023.

According to the ministry, the Living Treasures program was established by UNESCO and aims to increase the degree of recognition and visibility of people who preserve and transmit elements of intangible cultural heritage within the communities they belong to, specialists and the general public. On the other hand, it wants to identify those people who, proving the exceptional character of the performance, are able to transmit a certain element of intangible heritage, in the form and with the unaltered traditional means, thus contributing to ensuring its viability. it is awarded to prestigious Romanian personalities of science, culture and sport. The total number of allowances is established by law, namely 1,650 allowances, distributed by domain.

The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, the president of the Sibiu County Council, Daniela Cîmpean and directors of cultural institutions, as well as some popular craftsmen, participated this week in the inauguration of the historical monument building, Casa Artelor, in Piaţa Mică in the historic center of Sibiu. The House of Arts belongs to the ASTRA Museum in Sibiu. The management of the Sibiu museum stated that it proposed that this goal be a cultural hub with a shop with objects made by craftsmen, workshops where craftsmen will be seen, also here will be held qualification courses for those who want to be recognized craftsmen on the labor market, and in the attic of the building is an exhibition dedicated to crafts.

