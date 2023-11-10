Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Vatican: A transgender person can receive baptism like any other believers

O.D.
English Section / 10 noiembrie

The Vatican: A transgender person can receive baptism like any other believers

Versiunea în limba română

The world is in constant change. Whether for better or worse, only history will reveal. A piece of news about a shift in attitude comes from the Church. According to a document from the Vatican, signed by Pope Francis and Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernandez, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, a transgender person, even one who has undergone hormonal treatment and surgical intervention for gender reassignment, can receive baptism under the same conditions as other believers, as long as they do not cause scandal or confusion among other Catholics, as reported by the National Catholic Reporter (ncronline.org). Transgender believers can be baptized in the Catholic Church, AFP also conveys. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith raised no objections to the baptism of children from same-sex couples, whether adopted or born through surrogacy. These comments were made in response to questions from Bishop Jose Negri of Santo Amaro, Brazil, who inquired about the participation of transgender and homo-affectionate individuals in baptisms and weddings. Regarding weddings, the question was whether transgender or other LGBTQ+ individuals could witness a Catholic marriage. The answer to both questions was that "there is nothing in the current universal canonical legislation that prohibits" this. In the case of baptism, the responses were longer, more nuanced, and urged pastoral prudence to serve the individuals involved, protect the sacrament, and prevent scandal. The document emphasized that when there are doubts about the person's objective moral situation or their subjective disposition toward grace, pastoral prudence must be exercised. The Church teaches that when baptism is received without repentance for grave sins, the person receives the "sacramental character" but not the "sanctifying grace." The document was approved by Pope Francis, who has repeatedly stated that the Church should be open to everyone, including LGBTQ+ believers. However, the pontiff has made it clear that he considers homosexuality "a sin, like any sexual act outside of marriage." Catholic teaching defines marriage as the union between a man and a woman with the purpose of procreation. In the document, the Congregation specifies that for transgender believers, they "can receive baptism under the same conditions as other believers, provided there is no situation that poses the risk of generating public scandal or uncertainty among believers." The same advice applies to anyone who has undergone hormonal treatment and/or gender reassignment surgery, the statement notes. When asked if two people of the same sex forming a couple could be considered the parents of a child to be baptized, the response was that there must be a "well-founded hope" that the child will be educated in the Catholic religion.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

10 noiembrie
Ediţia din 10.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9673
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6471
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1603
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7092
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur291.0616

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb