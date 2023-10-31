Thousands of police officers have acted for school safety

Versiunea în limba română

Safety in educational institutions cannot be ensured solely by teachers and support staff. The Romanian Police has continued its actions in the field of school safety in pre-university educational institutions. In this regard, to increase the safety of students and teachers, from October 20 to October 26, 2023, 10,882 police officers operated in law enforcement and public safety maintenance units, including pre-university educational institutions in their patrol itineraries, especially during student arrivals and departures to and from classes. According to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR), during this period, 7,873 police officers were engaged in activities to maintain public order and safety in the vicinity of pre-university educational institutions. Additionally, 1,433 police officers worked to streamline traffic in the areas around pre-university educational institutions.

During this time, intervention was ensured for 134 incidents reported within or in the vicinity of pre-university educational institutions, with 50 incidents reported by citizens through the National Emergency Number - 112. Furthermore, 183 actions were organized for school safety, involving 4,023 prevention and information activities carried out in 1,986 pre-university educational institutions, with the participation of 105,934 beneficiaries. According to IGPR, "Among these activities, 1,297 class hours were dedicated to addressing themes for the prevention of violence-related crimes. In addition, 745 activities were carried out to raise awareness of the risks, vulnerabilities, and consequences of drug/substance abuse and trafficking. There were also 812 activities to train security personnel on how to respond in various situations."Furthermore, 1,313 pre-university educational institutions were inspected to verify compliance with security provisions in accordance with Government Decision No. 301/2012 on the methodological norms for the implementation of Law No. 333/2003 regarding the protection of goods, values, objects, and persons.

Within this plan, 1,075 police officers participated in meetings of the Action Group established at pre-university educational institutions to facilitate communication for adapting necessary measures to enhance safety in the school environment. Additionally, inspections of public catering establishments located in the vicinity of pre-university educational institutions were conducted, leading to 117 notifications to relevant institutions for addressing identified irregularities.

The cited source specifies that 593 activities were organized and conducted to verify compliance with road traffic rules by pedestrians and drivers in the vicinity of pre-university educational institutions, as well as to inspect drivers providing school transportation. As a result, 2,185 drivers were checked, including 503 school transportation providers, resulting in 412 contravention sanctions and the identification of 2 traffic offenses.

Furthermore, preventive activities for students continued, as well as information for teachers and parents/legal representatives of students, through the Prevention Campaign for the unauthorized possession or use of dangerous objects within pre-university educational institutions, from September to December 2023, related to modules 1 and 2 of the 2023-2024 School Year. To identify and implement the best solutions necessary to ensure an optimal environment for students and teachers in pre-university educational institutions, with the aim of increasing safety in the school environment, the police will continue to carry out specific actions and activities throughout the 2023-2024 school year.