Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Why 2025 could be the year of the so-called "altcoins"?

A.I.
English Section / 10 ianuarie

Why 2025 could be the year of the so-called "altcoins"?

Versiunea în limba română

Andrew Baehr, CoinDesk: "More crypto projects will emerge in the United States as the market expects the SEC to take a step back"

Citi: "Bitcoin is classified as a commodity and already has spot ETFs and futures contracts, while the definition of other crypto assets is more unclear"

Bitcoin saw strong growth last year, but other segments of the crypto market will perform in 2025, according to industry experts, writes Business Insider. In their opinion, the so-called "altcoins" or alternative currencies - that is, cryptocurrencies that are not Bitcoin - will grow this year, amid Donald Trump's promises of less regulation of digital assets.

Last year, Bitcoin appreciated by about 120%, the evolution being favored by the launch of ETFs on Bitcoin spot, the so-called "halving" of the rewards that miners receive for supporting the blockchain network and Trump's victory in November. Along the way, Bitcoin exceeded the 100,000 euro threshold and appreciated by 50% in a single month, a period in which many "altcoins", such as Ethereum with a plus of 59%, XRP or Solana, also had massive growth.

But Bitcoin's appreciation has been tempered by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, while other cryptocurrencies show signs of continued momentum, according to Business Insider. Bitcoin has lost 15% in the past two weeks since the Fed's hawkish remarks, while ETFs have seen massive outflows, losing $680 million in one day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"Given that Ethereum is the only other major cryptocurrency for which spot ETFs have been approved, it likely represented a rotation target," Citi analysts wrote in a note published earlier this week.

Other cryptocurrencies have performed even better, increasing their shares of the global crypto market cap. In addition, respondents to a recent survey see 2025 as a year of better performance for altcoins, according to the bank's team. "Some market participants are betting on an "alternative season' in 2025, after a strong year for Bitcoin," the analysts said.

According to experts, the divergent movements between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the result of a fundamental difference in the factors influencing the two market segments. Bitcoin is fairly well regulated, with futures, ETFs, options and more, so the price increase is driven by excitement about wider adoption, believes Andrew Baehr of CoinDesk Indices.

But "altcoins" are more of a gray area, having been targeted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a long time, which has deemed many cryptos to be unregistered securities. Therefore, the prospect of favorable crypto regulations will be the main driver of price movement for so-called "altcoins" in 2025.

One example of this was the evolution of the XRP token, which in recent years has been the target of a lawsuit filed by the SEC, but which has risen sharply after Trump's election and the announcement that Gary Gensler will resign as head of the Commission.

"With the market expecting the SEC to take a step back in 2025, more crypto projects will emerge in the United States," says Baehr. "Decentralized projects will need a blockchain to run, and Ethereum seems like the likely candidate."

Baehr pointed out that, after the election, Ethereum's performance was partly in line with other cryptocurrencies, the specific reason being that the prospects for crypto projects are much better under the new White House administration.

According to Citi analysts, political support would help strengthen the legitimacy of "altcoins", which will likely lead to an increase in prices. "Bitcoin is classified as a commodity and already has spot ETFs and futures contracts, while the definition of other crypto assets is more unclear, and the range of investment options is also more limited," said Citi analysts, in whose opinion the support that will come from the political area will give a huge boost to "altcoins", compared to Bitcoin, writes Business Insider.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 ianuarie
Ediţia din 10.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
domeniileostrov.ro
leonidas-universitate.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9736
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8269
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2922
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9269
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur414.0962

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

erfi.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb