Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

700,000 Euro Fraud in Danube Delta uncovered by OLAF

I.Ghe.
English Section / 30 ianuarie

700,000 Euro Fraud in Danube Delta uncovered by OLAF

OLAF (Anti-Fraud Office) inspectors have uncovered a 700,000 Euro fraud in one of the projects financed by the European Union in the Danube Delta, according to a press release issued yesterday by the European institution in Brussels. The OLAF investigation was initiated at the request of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) and focused on the analysis of allegations of mismanagement of European funds. The results of the investigation were transmitted to the European Delegated Prosecutor, leading to the unmasking of large-scale fraud.

One of the projects investigated was co-financed under the Regional Operational Programme 2014-2020. This project aimed to expand the activity of a transport company in our country by establishing a construction division and involved financing from European and national funds that covered 70.95% of the eligible costs.

OLAF discovered that the company's legal representative had presented falsified documents, including forged bank statements, to create a false appearance of financial stability, essential for obtaining EU funds. These fraudulent actions led to the illegal obtaining of approximately EUR 593,000 in EU funds and EUR 104,000 from the Romanian national budget.

Following the investigation, OLAF recommended to the European Commission the recovery of the amount of EUR 593,000. Throughout the investigation, OLAF and the EPPO worked closely together, exchanging evidence and coordinating efforts to ensure a rigorous and efficient investigation.

In July 2024, OLAF concluded its investigation and transmitted its conclusions to the competent European institutions. As a result, the EPPO decided to take action against those involved in the fraud.

We recall that earlier this year, the European Public Prosecutor's Office's division in our country filed an indictment with the Bucharest Court against a Romanian citizen and a company, accusing them of fraud in the Danube Delta development project. The man indicted is Florin Giurgiuman, and the company is Giftrans SRL, according to information presented by G4Media. According to the indictment, the defendant, acting in the interest and on behalf of the company, deliberately used falsified documents and statements, including a counterfeit bank statement, to prove that he had the financial resources necessary to implement the project. This action allowed him to illegally access European and national funds. To compensate for the estimated damage, the authorities ordered the confiscation of real estate and heavy construction equipment purchased in the project. If found guilty, the defendant faces a prison sentence of between three and ten and a half years. The company could be fined up to 420,000 euros and could be subject to asset confiscation measures.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

30 ianuarie
Ediţia din 30.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7843
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2800
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9378
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur424.1384

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb