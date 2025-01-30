700,000 Euro Fraud in Danube Delta uncovered by OLAF

OLAF (Anti-Fraud Office) inspectors have uncovered a 700,000 Euro fraud in one of the projects financed by the European Union in the Danube Delta, according to a press release issued yesterday by the European institution in Brussels. The OLAF investigation was initiated at the request of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) and focused on the analysis of allegations of mismanagement of European funds. The results of the investigation were transmitted to the European Delegated Prosecutor, leading to the unmasking of large-scale fraud.

One of the projects investigated was co-financed under the Regional Operational Programme 2014-2020. This project aimed to expand the activity of a transport company in our country by establishing a construction division and involved financing from European and national funds that covered 70.95% of the eligible costs.

OLAF discovered that the company's legal representative had presented falsified documents, including forged bank statements, to create a false appearance of financial stability, essential for obtaining EU funds. These fraudulent actions led to the illegal obtaining of approximately EUR 593,000 in EU funds and EUR 104,000 from the Romanian national budget.

Following the investigation, OLAF recommended to the European Commission the recovery of the amount of EUR 593,000. Throughout the investigation, OLAF and the EPPO worked closely together, exchanging evidence and coordinating efforts to ensure a rigorous and efficient investigation.

In July 2024, OLAF concluded its investigation and transmitted its conclusions to the competent European institutions. As a result, the EPPO decided to take action against those involved in the fraud.

We recall that earlier this year, the European Public Prosecutor's Office's division in our country filed an indictment with the Bucharest Court against a Romanian citizen and a company, accusing them of fraud in the Danube Delta development project. The man indicted is Florin Giurgiuman, and the company is Giftrans SRL, according to information presented by G4Media. According to the indictment, the defendant, acting in the interest and on behalf of the company, deliberately used falsified documents and statements, including a counterfeit bank statement, to prove that he had the financial resources necessary to implement the project. This action allowed him to illegally access European and national funds. To compensate for the estimated damage, the authorities ordered the confiscation of real estate and heavy construction equipment purchased in the project. If found guilty, the defendant faces a prison sentence of between three and ten and a half years. The company could be fined up to 420,000 euros and could be subject to asset confiscation measures.