"A new mandate for Ursula von der Leyen, a significant step towards totalitarianism in the EU"

She was fully qualified to destroy the German Army, as her gynecology degree and medical doctorate confirm. And Ursula von der Leyen successfully fulfilled her "mission" between September 2013 and July 2019, as Minister of Defense in the cabinet led by Angela Merkel.

Because the disaster became too big to be covered or justified, Chancellor Merkel, otherwise a great European statesman, strongly supported her for a well-deserved promotion to head the European Commission, against the background of "specific" behind-the-scenes games.

Shortly after taking office, Ursula von der Leyen enjoyed the "blessing" of the pandemic, which revealed her totalitarian "face", imposed on all European governments led by servants who immediately accepted the so-called green certificates and ignored the numerous evidence of corruption , especially regarding secret contracts for the acquisition of genetic "treatments" promoted as "safe and effective" vaccines.

The President of the European Commission was praised then for her spirit of initiative and for the way she "leads" the European Union towards a bright future.

Then followed the "crusade" against Russia and Putin, following the launch of the "special military operation" in Ukraine. The European Commission forced, in this case as well, the imposition of numerous sanctions programs, which will soon reach the twelfth iteration. It would have been good if the results of these programs had been null, but, unfortunately, they are negative, and not for Russia, but for the European Union.

Now Ursula von der Leyen has found it appropriate to be totally involved in the "solution" of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Unfortunately, the "movement" led to the revelation of some serious fractures at the level of the European authorities, especially regarding the relationship between the European Commission and the national governments.

Of course, here we are talking about governments that probably still believe that they still have some responsibility towards the citizens of their own countries. The government of our country does not fall into this category.

All these tensions were recently "told" in a series of articles on the Politico.eu website, which has a great influence at the European level.

More than a week ago, Politico wrote about the anger of the European capitals in front of the "queen" von der Leyen, because "diplomats, parliamentarians and even employees of the European Commission are dissatisfied with the fact that the VDL (n.a. the acronym of Ursula von der Leyen) goes beyond the job description and removes the EU governments from the decision-making process and rules by decree with the help of a small group of advisers".

Rule by decree? Is this European "democracy"?

"She is behaving more and more like a queen," said a European diplomat under the protection of anonymity. The comparison of the European diplomat stopped here. What could be the historical precedent?

"The visit to Israel is just one of the examples in which von der Leyen did not consult EU capitals before making important decisions," Politico points out.

But the terrifying aspect is different. Politico writes that "a rebellion in European capitals may call into question her candidacy for a second term at the head of the European Commission", given that "the next term will be about implementing the decisions that were announced in the first term".

All these decisions, adopted without any kind of democratic control, with the tacit support of some governments characterized by irresponsible servitude, have the potential to irreversibly push the European Union down the path of totalitarianism. What will Europe look like, if Ursula will have the chance to "implement decisions" in her second mandate as President of the European Commission?

How did it get here? Very simple. "She seized power during the pandemic and then she clung to it," said a European official on condition of anonymity.

But how is such a "seizure" of power possible in Europe and why are there no laws that punish extremely harshly any attempt to undermine democracy by calling for a "state of emergency"? Are there not enough historical examples in which weak "leaders" became great dictators by "inventing" emergency situations?

Politico also writes about Ursula von der Leyen that "she very rarely consults with the team of 27 commissioners she leads", and "all orders to the rest of the Commission are sent through Bjoern Seibert, her political adviser".

However, the officials of the European Union and the leaders of the European states continue to support, shamelessly, the virtues of the European "democracy", perverted to the level where the directives for the defense of freedom of expression are used to censor "non-compliant" opinions, in the name of combating disinformation.

The start of the war between Israel and Hamas led to a new dimension of the revolt against Ursula von der Leyen.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is exasperating her own EU foreign policy team by failing to mention the bloc's support for a Palestinian state in her public comments on the war between Israel and Hamas," Politico writes.

About 800 employees of the European Union signed a protest that emphasizes the biased attitude towards Israel of the president of the European Commission.

Against the background of accusations of hypocrisy coming from the representatives of the Global South, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, traveled together to Washington to "project a united front", as Politico writes.

It seems that the differences between Michel and von der Leyen were, however, too great, and the meetings with President Biden were separated.

Bloomberg writes that the only result of the meeting in Washington was just a souvenir photo, given that the major differences between the two European leaders show "the dysfunctionality of European foreign policy".

All this discord at the level of the leaders of the European Union raises a legitimate question: where is the spirit of the new European man, which should be offered as an example especially by an unelected leader like Ursula von der Leyen, a new man who asks above all and all the interests of the Union?

In December 2011, a short film was uploaded on YouTube in which the Russian writer Vladimir Bukovsky, one of the founders of the dissident movement in the Soviet Union, warned about the more than worrying similarities between the USSR and the European Union.

"It puzzles me that after we buried a monster, the Soviet Union, now another, remarkably similar one, the European Union, is being built," says Bukovsky.

One of the similarities is the leadership style: the USSR was led by 15 unelected people who were accountable to no one, while "the EU is governed by two dozen people who appoint each other, meet in secret and answer to no one ".

For those who would emphasize the existence of the European Parliament as an argument in favor of democracy, the former Russian dissident recalls that the USSR also had an elected parliament, which only automatically confirmed all the decisions of the Politburo.

Bukovsky also mentions the many privileges of the Eurocrats, including immunity from the law and exorbitant financial advantages, as one of the arguments for the inability to reform the EU and points out that "the EU is created by economic coercion and intimidation", unlike the USSR, which was created by "coercion and often by military occupation".

Another common point mentioned by Vladimir Bukovsky is corruption, which he says has become endemic in the EU just as it was in the Soviet Union.

The former Russian dissident also shows that while the USSR had a Gulag for opponents, the EU "developed" a different Gulag, known as "political correctness", which leads to the ostracism of those with opinions and views different from the generally accepted trend, and this means "the beginning of the loss of freedom".

"In the Soviet Union they told us that we need a federal state to avoid war. In the EU they say exactly the same thing," Bukovsky emphasized, and then warned that "when the EU collapses - and it will collapse - it will leave behind massive destruction, and we will be left with huge economic and ethnic problems."

All this has been obvious since then, but now it has become obvious even to the blindest ideologues of the "new European man", who should be just a drone, without nation, without memory and without identity, perfect for a society totalitarian on a continental level, a society in which innovation and development will be only shadows of history.