• People's Bank of China: "The stock crash had irrational or even panic elements, triggered by the herd behavior"

• Beijing accuses the US of spreading panic when it comes to the coronavirus

• The European markets closed yesterday up

Stock markets in mainland China fell sharply on Monday, on the first trading day after the Chinese New Year holiday, which coincided with the rapid spread of the coronavirus epidemic, MarketWatch notes.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 7.72% to 2,746.61 points, the lowest level since February 2019, while the Shenzhen Composite fell 8.41% to 1,609 points after the stock markets opened the trading day with downward gaps of almost 9%.

The Chinese stock exchanges had been closed since January 24, during which time more than 300 people died from the flu virus, which has been declared a global medical emergency and spread to over 24 other countries and regions, raising fears about its impact on the global economy.

The total death toll from coronavirus in China rose to 361 on Sunday, compared with 17 on January 23, when it was the last trading session in Chinese markets.

Michael Every, a strategist at Rabobank, said in a note, according to Reuters: "You wanted to know what a real decoupling from China would look like or an economic mental experiment along the lines of < < What would happen if everyone stayed home and weren't buying anything > >? Well, here you are. "

The trading of the yuan resumed from the lowest level this year, according to the source mentioned above. It dropped 1.2% during Monday's session and exceeding the psychological level level of seven yuan per dollar, to close the day at an exchange rate of 7.0257.

Oil, iron ore and copper traded in Shanghai fell by the maximum daily fluctuation limit, tracking the global price drops.

"The new virus has created concern, because it is spreading rapidly, not much is known about it, and the drastic reaction by the authorities is likely to affect economic growth", Reuters said.

Iris Pang, an economist for China at ING, said: "It is something that will take a while (...) It is uncertain whether and how many of the factory workers will return (ed. note: to work). We have not yet seen the corporate earnings since the coronavirus spread. Restaurants and retailers may have very low sales."

More than 2,500 stocks traded on the Chinese markets reached the lower daily limit, in the first trading session of the week.

Copper has dropped to its lowest level in more than three years, reaching its daily fluctuation limit of 7%, while aluminum, zinc and lead fell by more than 4%.

"The stock crash had irrational or even panic elements, triggered by the herd behavior", People's Bank of China commented in a local newspaper, after the markets closed, according to Reuters.

On the other hand, the Central Bank of China has implemented a series of measures to support the stock markets, the most important being the injection of 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173.8 billion) into the money markets, through repo operations, the largest cash inflow in the financial system since 2004.

Also, it unexpectedly cut the interest rate by 10 basis points for these short-term financing facilities.

In addition, the Chinese market regulator limited short-selling operations and asked fund managers not to sell shares unless they are facing redemption requests from investors, according to Reuters sources.

Beijing also said it would help companies that produce essential goods to resume business as soon as possible, according to the state-run CCTV media station.

Yesterday, China accused the United States that, instead of providing aid, by restricting travel and evacuating US citizens from the country, it is spreading panic over the epidemic.

Relations between the first two powers of the world had just begun to improve after a long two-year trade war.

Washington has "continuously manufactured and spread panic," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told reporters, noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued recommendations against trade restrictions and travel to China.

"Developed countries like the United States, which have strong epidemic prevention capabilities and facilities, are actually the ones that have led to the imposition of excessive restrictions that go against WHO recommendations", the minister added, pointing out that countries should judge the situation reasonably and on a scientific basis.

Cities like Wuhan, where the virus came from, remain isolated, and China faces international isolation, and according to Reuters, analysts are beginning to believe the impact will be greater than the one caused by the 2002 Acute Severe Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic of 2002-2003.

The drops of the Chinese markets did not affect those in other time zones. Yesterday, at 6:00 pm, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.38%, while the DAX 30 of the Frankfurt stock exchange posted an advance of 0.6% and for the FTSE 100 of the London market the gain was 0.89%.

Across the Atlantic, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.21%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite Technology Index was up 1.49%.