Air pollution, a major factor in the increase in lung cancer cases

Air pollution plays a significant role in the increase in the number of cases of lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer globally, reveals a new study published in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine. With 2.5 million cases diagnosed in 2022, lung cancer remains the most common form of cancer in the world. Although the disease is more common in men (1.6 million cases), the difference compared to women has narrowed significantly, with almost 910,000 cases recorded in women.

Adenocarcinoma accounts for almost 50% of lung cancer cases in men and 60% in women, surpassing other forms of the disease, such as squamous cell carcinoma or small cell carcinoma, associated with smoking.

Scientists believe that this increase is caused by several factors, including exposure to air pollution, changes in cigarette composition and the use of solid fuels for cooking and heating. The study suggests that air pollution with fine particles (PM2.5) is a determining factor, especially in Southeast Asia and East Asia, where the incidence of the disease is high. The researchers estimate that almost 200,000 cases of lung adenocarcinoma in 2022 can be attributed to exposure to fine particles in the air. The highest incidences of pollution-related cancer were recorded in China, where air pollution has increased steadily in recent decades. Currently, 99% of the global population lives in areas where air quality does not meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards, making the risk of lung cancer higher than ever. Experts recommend monitoring air quality, introducing stricter policies on industrial and urban pollution, awareness campaigns and investing in clean energy sources. According to the study, lung cancer is no longer just a "smokers' disease", but is increasingly common in non-smokers due to air pollution.