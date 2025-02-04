Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Alarm bell: World's largest iceberg loses massive chunk

O.D.
English Section / 4 februarie

Alarm bell: World's largest iceberg loses massive chunk

Versiunea în limba română

For the first time, a massive chunk, almost the size of Paris, has broken off the world's largest iceberg, A23a, according to satellite images analyzed by experts. The phenomenon marks a new stage in the iceberg's drift, which is being closely monitored by the international scientific community.

Unprecedented break-off

A23a, an iceberg with a length of 80 km and a surface area of 3,360 km², separated from Antarctica in 1986. For decades, it remained stuck in the Weddell Sea, but starting in December it began to move towards the British island of South Georgia, being carried by ocean currents. Until now, its structure has remained largely intact, but new observations indicate a significant change. Satellite images, confirmed by experts, show that a fragment about 19 km long and 6 km wide, with an area of 79 km², recently broke off. "This is without a doubt the first significant piece of the iceberg that has appeared to date," said Andrew Meijers, an oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey.

Embrittled structure

Experts point out that icebergs are crossed by numerous internal fractures, and A23a, despite previously losing smaller pieces, has managed to withstand surprisingly well. However, the current break may be a signal that its structure is starting to give way.

"It is difficult to predict whether this process will continue in an accelerated manner or whether the iceberg will remain relatively stable," explained Meijers. In the past, other giant icebergs have collapsed rapidly once they started losing large fragments, but the dynamics of this phenomenon remain unpredictable.

Impact on the ecosystem

An important aspect of this phenomenon is the effect that the iceberg could have on marine fauna. South Georgia is a crucial feeding ground for penguins and sea lions, and a massive drifting iceberg could act as a barrier to these animals, making it difficult for them to access food. However, if A23a continues to fragment, the impact on the ecosystem could be less severe. "Smaller blocks of ice would allow fauna to move more easily, reducing the danger to animals," Meijers said. The iceberg's trajectory will then be influenced by ocean currents, and researchers will closely monitor its evolution. Soledad Tiranti, a glaciologist aboard the Argentine icebreaker ARA Almirante Irízar, confirms that A23a will likely continue its journey north, but its future remains uncertain. This breakaway marks a crucial moment in the evolution of the world's largest iceberg, raising important questions about glacier dynamics and the impact of climate change on the Antarctic region.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 februarie
Ediţia din 04.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9766
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8595
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2985
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9826
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur437.1590

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb