Alarm bell: World's largest iceberg loses massive chunk

For the first time, a massive chunk, almost the size of Paris, has broken off the world's largest iceberg, A23a, according to satellite images analyzed by experts. The phenomenon marks a new stage in the iceberg's drift, which is being closely monitored by the international scientific community.

• Unprecedented break-off

A23a, an iceberg with a length of 80 km and a surface area of 3,360 km², separated from Antarctica in 1986. For decades, it remained stuck in the Weddell Sea, but starting in December it began to move towards the British island of South Georgia, being carried by ocean currents. Until now, its structure has remained largely intact, but new observations indicate a significant change. Satellite images, confirmed by experts, show that a fragment about 19 km long and 6 km wide, with an area of 79 km², recently broke off. "This is without a doubt the first significant piece of the iceberg that has appeared to date," said Andrew Meijers, an oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey.

• Embrittled structure

Experts point out that icebergs are crossed by numerous internal fractures, and A23a, despite previously losing smaller pieces, has managed to withstand surprisingly well. However, the current break may be a signal that its structure is starting to give way.

"It is difficult to predict whether this process will continue in an accelerated manner or whether the iceberg will remain relatively stable," explained Meijers. In the past, other giant icebergs have collapsed rapidly once they started losing large fragments, but the dynamics of this phenomenon remain unpredictable.

• Impact on the ecosystem

An important aspect of this phenomenon is the effect that the iceberg could have on marine fauna. South Georgia is a crucial feeding ground for penguins and sea lions, and a massive drifting iceberg could act as a barrier to these animals, making it difficult for them to access food. However, if A23a continues to fragment, the impact on the ecosystem could be less severe. "Smaller blocks of ice would allow fauna to move more easily, reducing the danger to animals," Meijers said. The iceberg's trajectory will then be influenced by ocean currents, and researchers will closely monitor its evolution. Soledad Tiranti, a glaciologist aboard the Argentine icebreaker ARA Almirante Irízar, confirms that A23a will likely continue its journey north, but its future remains uncertain. This breakaway marks a crucial moment in the evolution of the world's largest iceberg, raising important questions about glacier dynamics and the impact of climate change on the Antarctic region.