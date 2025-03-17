Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Alarming Study: U.S. Bird Populations in Dramatic Decline

O.D.
English Section / 17 martie

Alarming Study: U.S. Bird Populations in Dramatic Decline

Versiunea în limba română

A new report on bird populations in the United States reports an alarming decline, with 112 species at a "tipping point" due to habitat loss and climate change. Of those, 42 species are experiencing sharp declines, raising alarm bells in the scientific community.

A Widespread Decline

The study, conducted by a consortium of scientific and conservation organizations, analyzed 718 species, using data from sources including the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Audubon Society. According to Amanda Rodewald, director of the Center for Bird Population Studies at Cornell Lab, a third of U.S. bird species are in urgent need of conservation action, including species that were previously considered abundant.

Species at risk

The report categorised threatened species as follows: "Yellow alert" (33 species): long-term declines but stable recent trends; "Orange alert" (37 species): sharp declines over the past decade; "Red alert" (42 species): extremely small populations and rapid declines. Species on "red alert" include: Anas fulvigula, Selasphorus sasin, Gavia adamsii, Phalacrocorax urile, Centrocercus urophasianus, Aphelocoma coerulescens and many others.

Causes of decline

Habitat loss and environmental degradation remain the main factors in this decline. Other causes include: Climate change, which affects migration and reproduction;

Pollution and invasive species, which reduce food sources; Collisions with buildings and wind turbines, which cause a significant number of deaths.

Seabirds are the worst-hit group, with 19 species on the brink of extinction. The decline is visible in almost every habitat, from grasslands to arid areas.

While most bird populations are declining, herons and egrets have seen a slight increase, offering a hopeful sign for conservation. Marshall Johnson, senior conservationist at the National Audubon Society, said there is a chance to bring bird populations back to safe levels, as was done with the bald eagle, a species saved from extinction.

Protecting birds - a win-win situation

"Birds are not just part of the ecosystem, they are part of our lives. Protecting them benefits the environment, local economies and people," Johnson said. Conservationists are calling for urgent action, including protecting habitats and implementing stricter policies to reduce pollution and the impacts of climate change.

