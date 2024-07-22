Alro - higher production and sales in the second quarter

Versiunea în limba română

• The price of aluminum on the London Metal Exchange increased by 12% between April and June this year, compared to the second quarter of last year

Alro Slatina's production and sales increased in the second quarter of the current year compared to the same period last year, as can be seen from the preliminary report with key operational indicators published by the company on Friday, on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The amount of liquid aluminum produced by Alro in the period April - June 2024 was 24,347 tons, more than double the amount produced in the second quarter of last year, of 11,287 tons. As for electrolytic aluminum, production stood at 16,973 tonnes, slightly above the 16,586 tonnes in the second quarter of last year.

Primary aluminum production was 64,570 tonnes, 24% higher than in April-June 2023. Wire production was 17,753 tonnes, 74% higher than in the second quarter of last year, during slag production was 34,573 tons, up 29%.

As for processed aluminum, the total amount produced by the Slatina plant in the second quarter of the year amounted to 31,870 tons, 30% higher than in the same period last year, of which the production of rolled products plates (plates, sheets, strips) was 23,414 tons, 57% more than the one achieved in the second quarter of last year. Instead, the amount of extruded products decreased by about 12%, up to 8,456 tons produced, in the period April - June 2024.

Primary aluminum sales to third parties were 19,718 tonnes, up 20% compared to last year's second quarter, with wire rod sales at 17,726 tonnes, up 71%. Sales of wrought aluminum were 32,226 tons, 32% higher than in the second quarter of last year, of which sales of flat rolled products were 23,678 tons, up 57% compared to last year. the second quarter of last year. Sales of extruded products fell by 8% to 9,548 tonnes.

In the second quarter, the average price of aluminum on the London Metal Exchange was $2,562 a tonne, 12% higher than the average price in the second quarter of 2023, according to Alro's report on Friday Slatina.

The main markets for Alro products are the European Union, but the company also exports to the United States and Asia. The aluminum producer from Slatina will publish its results for the second quarter of the year on August 12.

In the first three months of the year, Alro Slatina achieved a turnover of 803.6 million lei, slightly above that of January-March 2023, of 790 million lei, but recorded a loss of 14.9 million lei, lower than the 52.4 million lei from the first quarter of last year.

At the end of last year, Vimetco PLC from Cyprus owned 54.19% of the Slatina aluminum producer, while Pavăl Holding had 23.2% and Fondul Proprietatea 10.2% of the Slatina aluminum producer.