American officials, prepared to combat disinformation

American officials are expecting a wave of misinformation and contestations in connection with the presidential elections held yesterday in the US, according to NBC News, which also shows that dozens of lawsuits have been opened in recent days - many of them frivolous - and that various domestic and foreign influencers they spread false accounts of election fraud, while Trump claimed the election would be rigged to his detriment.

Electoral experts say that situation could be avoided if we quickly had a clear winner of the US presidential election, because then US citizens would trust the results. Those experts told NBC News that delaying the vote count or a close race in which a single state would decide the presidency could lead to a legal battle that will further polarize American society.

That's why, according to CNN, more than 100 US bar deans signed an open letter yesterday warning lawyers who will challenge the results of the presidential election to do so only on the basis of solid evidence and not hearsay. They pointed out that there is already a high caseload this election cycle and argue that "this flurry of litigation forces us to remind the profession and the public: the courtroom is not a theater for frivolous claims."

Representatives of American bar associations also pointed out: "Challenging electoral processes without a solid factual and legal basis endangers the very institutions that lawyers must defend. In a functioning democracy, lawsuits are not weapons to spread mistrust, but tools for justice."