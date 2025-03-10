Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Americans - divided opinions on supporting Ukraine

A.V.
English Section / 10 martie

Americans - divided opinions on supporting Ukraine

Versiunea în limba română

45% of Republicans Believe America Should Reduce Military Aid to Ukraine, 35% of Democrats Want to Increase It

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Americans' views on support for the war-torn country have shifted significantly.

A visualcapitalist.com analysis shows that just months after the outbreak of the war, only 6% of Republicans surveyed by the Wall Street Journal said America was doing too much for Ukraine. By December 2023, that share had risen to 56%. In line with President Donald Trump's "America First" policy, many Republicans now want to reduce military aid to Ukraine and instead focus on domestic issues.

The cited source brings to attention a YouGov poll on the opinion of Americans on the aid provided to Ukraine, conducted on a sample of 1,603 adults in the US, during the period February 16-18, 2025. According to it, Americans have mixed opinions on the war in Ukraine, clearly influenced by the political party they sympathize with. Overall, 30% of Americans believe that aid to Ukraine should be reduced, surpassing those who believe that it should remain the same (29%). At the same time, 21% believe that the aid should be increased and another 21% are not sure how this aid should evolve.

In particular, 45% of Republicans believe that America should reduce military aid provided to Ukraine, 24% believe that it should be maintained, and 10% believe that it should be increased. An even higher share of Republicans (60%) believe that US foreign aid should be reduced or eliminated altogether.

In contrast, Democrats favor increasing military aid to Ukraine (35%). 39% believe it should be maintained at the current level, and 10% believe it should be reduced. Among independents, 33% support a decrease in aid, 23% maintain it, and 19% increase it.

Looking beyond the opinions on aid, 62% of Americans sympathize with Ukraine, compared to 4% who side with Russia in the ongoing military conflict. At the same time, 24% do not sympathize with either side.

Recall that last week, US President Donald Trump suspended all military aid to Ukraine, following the conflict he had with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the White House, according to Reuters. With this decision, Trump aims to force Zelensky to negotiate peace with Vladimir Putin. The aid freeze applies to all military equipment not already in Ukraine.

White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz recently said that Trump would consider resuming aid to Ukraine if peace talks with Russia were held. Trump and US Vice President JD Vance have told Zelensky to make a peace deal with Russia or face the loss of US support. In return, Zelensky is refusing to make concessions to Putin and is demanding security guarantees in order to accept a peace deal.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 martie
Ediţia din 10.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5791
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2147
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9195
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur429.7070

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb