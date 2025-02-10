Amsterdam bans "tourist' pollution, a major step towards a greener city

Versiunea în limba română

The municipality of Amsterdam has announced an ambitious measure to combat pollution: banning pleasure boats on its famous tourist canals in the city center. According to an official statement, starting April 1, only electric, hydrogen-powered and manually operated boats will be allowed to navigate these waters.

• A cleaner city, more sustainable navigation

"The city's polluted air is harmful to the health of Amsterdam residents,' the municipality stressed, highlighting the need for urgent measures to improve air quality. In this context, banning polluting boats is an essential step towards achieving carbon emission reduction goals. Authorities estimate that this measure will contribute not only to reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, but also to reducing noise pollution. "This means no more diesel fumes on the canals, but quiet and clean navigation, powered by electricity, hydrogen or muscle power,' the municipality said in a statement.

• Stricter rules to protect natural heritage

The ban mainly targets non-commercial pleasure boats, but will not apply to inhabited ones. At the same time, hybrid boats will be allowed, provided they operate exclusively in zero-emission mode. This is not the only measure taken by the municipality towards a greener city. This year, new rules came into force for tourist cruises, which must operate without emissions. At the same time, transport vessels must comply with the city's zero-emission policy for inland waterways from 1 January, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

• Economic and environmental impact of the measure

While this initiative has a positive impact on the environment, there are also economic challenges for boat owners who need to modernize their fleets. Switching to electric or hydrogen propulsion involves significant investments, and authorities are expected to provide financial support or subsidies to facilitate the transition. On the other hand, the environmental benefits are undeniable. In the long term, the measure will significantly reduce air and water pollution, contributing to a healthier and friendlier city for residents and tourists.

• Amsterdam, a role model for European cities

With this decision, Amsterdam consolidates its leadership position in the field of urban sustainability. Many European cities face similar air and water pollution problems, and initiatives of this type could be replicated on a larger scale.

In the context of climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the measure adopted by Amsterdam could become an example of good practice for other metropolises that want to improve the quality of urban life through green and innovative policies.