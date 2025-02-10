Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Amsterdam bans "tourist' pollution, a major step towards a greener city

O.D.
English Section / 10 februarie

Amsterdam bans "tourist' pollution, a major step towards a greener city

Versiunea în limba română

The municipality of Amsterdam has announced an ambitious measure to combat pollution: banning pleasure boats on its famous tourist canals in the city center. According to an official statement, starting April 1, only electric, hydrogen-powered and manually operated boats will be allowed to navigate these waters.

A cleaner city, more sustainable navigation

"The city's polluted air is harmful to the health of Amsterdam residents,' the municipality stressed, highlighting the need for urgent measures to improve air quality. In this context, banning polluting boats is an essential step towards achieving carbon emission reduction goals. Authorities estimate that this measure will contribute not only to reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, but also to reducing noise pollution. "This means no more diesel fumes on the canals, but quiet and clean navigation, powered by electricity, hydrogen or muscle power,' the municipality said in a statement.

Stricter rules to protect natural heritage

The ban mainly targets non-commercial pleasure boats, but will not apply to inhabited ones. At the same time, hybrid boats will be allowed, provided they operate exclusively in zero-emission mode. This is not the only measure taken by the municipality towards a greener city. This year, new rules came into force for tourist cruises, which must operate without emissions. At the same time, transport vessels must comply with the city's zero-emission policy for inland waterways from 1 January, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

Economic and environmental impact of the measure

While this initiative has a positive impact on the environment, there are also economic challenges for boat owners who need to modernize their fleets. Switching to electric or hydrogen propulsion involves significant investments, and authorities are expected to provide financial support or subsidies to facilitate the transition. On the other hand, the environmental benefits are undeniable. In the long term, the measure will significantly reduce air and water pollution, contributing to a healthier and friendlier city for residents and tourists.

Amsterdam, a role model for European cities

With this decision, Amsterdam consolidates its leadership position in the field of urban sustainability. Many European cities face similar air and water pollution problems, and initiatives of this type could be replicated on a larger scale.

In the context of climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the measure adopted by Amsterdam could become an example of good practice for other metropolises that want to improve the quality of urban life through green and innovative policies.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 februarie
Ediţia din 10.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7940
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2859
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9683
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur441.7015

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb