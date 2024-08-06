Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

An unprecedented phenomenon in the history of human civilization

O.D.
English Section / 6 august

An unprecedented phenomenon in the history of human civilization

Versiunea în limba română

Unpleasant surprises are becoming more frequent in climate matters. Specialists began to be surprised by certain events that are unfolding at a much higher speed than would have been anticipated. The recent retreat of the Andes glaciers is an unprecedented phenomenon in the history of human civilization, according to a new study published in the journal Science. The discovery shocked scientists, who had originally planned to examine the current state of the glaciers and how their sizes have varied over the course of human civilization. "We thought that this result would only be achieved in a few decades," said Andrew Gorin, the study's lead author, who initially thought the initial results were a fluke, but later samples confirmed them. "It shows us that this is happening faster than even those of us who think about it the most thought," he added. Andrew Gorin and his team of scientists carbon-dated the layer of rock that had recently been exposed to cosmic radiation following the retreat of the glaciers by measuring the levels of the nuclides Beryllium-10 and Carbon-14, and found that those concentrations were close to zero value. "Basically, if a rock can "see' the sky, it's accumulating those nuclides," Andrew Gorin said, adding that the decay rate of those nuclides shows the rock hasn't been exposed since the Holocene epoch, which dates back 11,700 years. , but it could be even older. "I would bet my entire life savings that, in fact, these glaciers are smaller than they have been since the last interglacial period," which ended about 115,000 years ago, Andrew Gorin added. The study collected data from four glaciers in the Andes, which comprise 99% of the tropical glaciers on Earth. Those glaciers are more sensitive to weather changes because they are constantly at or very close to the freezing point. A Reuters news agency correspondent recently climbed several mountains in the Andes to see first-hand the changes climbers were witnessing as the glaciers retreated. Many people described increasingly dangerous conditions and unprecedented changes in their lives. "I think it is a sign that we are now moving away from the climatic conditions we were used to and in which we built our global civilization, as we know it," the Reuters correspondent said. Specialists are concerned about this situation.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

06 august
Ediţia din 06.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5426
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3529
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7962
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur354.1692

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb