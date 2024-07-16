Versiunea în limba română

In this statistic, our country does not appear, but it is mentioned that 27% of Jewish respondents in Romania declared that they had experienced some form of anti-Semitism in the last 12 months. (George Marinescu)

- in Sweden by 400% between October 7 and December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, i.e. 110 cases compared to 24.

- The number of cases of anti-Semitism increased in Poland in 2023 by 800% compared to 2022

- In Germany, between October 7 and November 9, 2023, 994 cases of anti-Semitism were registered, which means an average of 29 incidents per day, compared to 7 incidents per day for the same period in 2022

- In Denmark the 121 anti-Semitic incidents recorded in 2023 represent a 1200% increase of the incidents reported in 2022 (only 9 cases).

- In the Czech Republic, the number of anti-Semitic incidents doubled last year compared to 2022

- In Belgium, 91 reports of anti-Semitic incidents between 7 October 2023 and 15 January 2024, which is 10 times more than the incidents reported during the same period in 2022-2023

- Austria, anti-Semitic incidents increased by more than 400% between October and December 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 720 incidents compared to 169.

According to the data from the report prepared by the FRA, anti-Semitism apparently increased rapidly between October and December 2023, as follows:

Jews in Europe feel more hostile since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, a perception that was polled by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).

• Russian lies

The world has been filled with Russian lies, so that the American Harvard University itself is the source of an abracadabrant reasoning issued last year, whereby Israel is "wholly responsible" for the killing, kidnapping and rape of its citizens, and what happened to them is nothing other than the "freedom of expression" of Hamas fighters (1) .

Anti-Semitism is rampant.

Unfortunately, anti-Semitism afflicts more and more people, as it has exploded in the world, in Europe and here, in our little country, in Romania.

This explosion is undoubtedly fueled by the extremism of the Israeli government, the radical and inhuman way in which it manifests its military superiority in the Gaza Strip, with tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, hundreds of thousands injured and millions displaced (the latter tortured by exposure to thirst and hunger).

But anti-Semitism is, nevertheless, something other than opposition to the policies of the Israeli government, and although in the face of death and torture distinctions become mere trinkets, we ourselves, thank God!, are only involved as citizens in this war in the Middle East and therefore we are privileged to be able to distinguish other sources that sustain and fuel anti-Semitism.

So, yes, the stupidity of the Israeli government is the one that makes the Jews have concentrated the hatred of the planet, only some fools can forget the thousands of years of anti-Semitism and its manifestations going up to the extermination intention that Hitlerism reached last century.

This article does not deal with the obvious aspect of the wrong policy of the Israeli government.

This article does not address the obvious fact that European anti-Semitism is increasing as the number of migrants accepted into Europe from the Middle East and North Africa, where anti-Semitism is a family tradition, increases.

This article deals with the more subtle phenomenon by which anti-Semitism became useful to the Russians.

The world has been filled with the current Russian lies, the traditional origins of which probably stretch back to 1884, when the Ohrana produced the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion" to divert discontent from Czarist Russia to an imaginary world Jewish conspiracy.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion" "probably the most influential anti-Semitic text ever written" which "continues to inspire anti-Semites today".

We ourselves can see the power of anti-Semitic hatred, when the facts and their chronology in the Middle East conflict become irrelevant.

For example, anti-Semitism admits that Israel deserved to have more than a thousand of its citizens killed and more than 250 kidnapped because of how brutally it conducts its war in the Gaza Strip, where it has killed more than 38 thousand people.

Israel's disproportionate reaction to Hamas's ferocious action became justification for Hamas's initial action.

The bottom line: Hamas's ferocious action was justified.

If you are not paying attention to the reversal of the cause-effect sequence, you are ready to agree, and the attention is distracted if the narrative is seeded with anti-Semitic background, (be it only latent).

This is a Russian pattern.

Don't mess around they invented it, but their propaganda practices it widely and it can be recognized in the explosion of antisemitism in Romania, in Europe and in the world.

• Russian territorial affairs

Such intoxication destroys discernment, and the subjects of the manipulation no longer realize that the struggle for liberation from occupation or discrimination has nothing to do with the killing of innocent people, as the Palestinians did on October 7, 2023.

Just two days before, on October 5 last year, Vladimir Putin declared at the Valdai Forum in Sochi:

"The crisis in Ukraine is not a territorial conflict", but "about the principles underlying the new international order" (2) .

Hodoronc-trunk!

Until then, I knew that the special Russian intervention in Ukraine was about the denazification of the Jews, because Volodymyr Zelensky is a Jew.

Sergei Lavrov showed that this is not a contradiction, because, through Hitler's wines, Jewish blood flowed and therefore the Nazi Jews are the fiercest anti-Semites.

Hence the imbecile conclusion that the special Russian military intervention in Ukraine was aimed at reconciling the Jews with themselves because they harbored an implacable hatred.

Of course, we also have the scenario that Zelensky wants to move Israel to Ukraine, but I will leave the comment on that for the moment when the first hundred million Jews occupy Kiev (by the way, the world Jewish population is about 15 million people).

And while everyone was perfectly clear that the Russians have an anti-anti-Semitic motivation in Ukraine, hodoronc-trunk!, we find out that this is not a territorial conflict, as if someone suspected that Russia wants to get its hands on some territories.

Well, what territories, ha,ha, - laughs Putin - don't we have Siberia, Eastern Siberia and the Far East of Russia?

There must have been someone who accused him of territorial greed.

The truth is that Russia is the largest country in the world, so in 1867, Tsar Alexander II got Alaska and sold it to the Americans for 7.2 million dollars (about 140-150 million dollars in today's money); from then until now, the gold extracted by the Americans from Alaska, at today's prices, amounts to about 76 billion dollars.

That is, the Americans took out more than 500 times more money than they gave to the Russians.

This is a historical shame.

We understand from here either that the Russians are not interested in territorial affairs, or that they behave stupidly territorially.

Since Russia has experience in dealing with territories, let's see what kind of business it does with the occupied territories in Ukraine.

Russia occupied about 119,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory after its large-scale invasion in February 2022; the land, viewed as real estate, at a "conservative" average price of $10 per square meter, comes to $1.19 trillion.

Add to that Crimea - $260 billion and parts of Donetsk and Lugansk - another $160 billion, previously occupied.

In total, Russia has appropriated real estate worth, say, about $1.6 trillion.

Unlike Alaska, Ukraine is a good deal (3).

(3) Of course, this calculation, which would horrify any accountant, starts from a fanciful assumption of the value of the square meter of Ukrainian land and continues without mentioning the costs of equipment (armament), consumables (missiles, bombs, bullets, etc.), organization, food, accommodation, equipment and everything else.

"All the others" include the monetary compensation granted to the families of the 180 thousand Russian soldiers killed and the 320 thousand wounded.

But, nevertheless, it is evident that this was a very good business, and as time goes on it gets better and better as fixed costs, such as deaths, are amortized.

So Putin suddenly realizes, after two years of anti-Semitic war, that this is not a territorial conflict, but about the principles underlying the new international order (I admit that this phrase intellectually abuses any sane mind, because none of the elements it aggregates is unrelated to the others).

He had eight years to realize that the occupation of Crimea was about the principles behind the new international order, but he didn't realize it.

• The principles for which Russia is fighting

Putin should not be blamed for not realizing it, because in fact no one realized it, and in fact he is the first to realize that Russia is not fighting for Ukrainian territories, but for some fundamental principles that I have summarized as follows:

1. National Security and Sovereignty:

Putin emphasizes the importance of the sovereignty of states and their right to decide their own destiny without external interference [Author's note - it should be noted that the rights of Ukraine are also not discussed here]. He sees Western interventions and NATO expansion as threats to Russia's security.

2. Multipolarity:

Putin promotes a multipolar international order in which power is distributed among several centers of influence, not dominated by the United States and its Western allies. This includes recognizing and respecting the legitimate interests of other major powers, such as Russia and China [Author's note - this is actually Russia, China only comes up because it is inevitable, being higher in the world hierarchy].

3. Compliance with International Norms:

Russia maintains that its actions, including the annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, are in accordance with international norms, in contrast to what it perceives as violations of international law by the West in various conflicts - Iraq, Libya, Syria. [Author's note - it's like the definition of corruption: corruption is what others do].

4. Resistance to Hegemony:

Putin criticizes the dominance of the West, especially the United States, in global affairs, arguing that this hegemony is destabilizing and unfair. He advocates for a more equitable distribution of power and influence on the world stage [Author's note - this is about Russia, again; during the Warsaw Pact, the hegemony of the Soviet Union was stabilizing and just].

5. Dialogue and Diplomacy:

Although the conflict in Ukraine is intense, Putin spoke of the need for dialogue and negotiations to resolve international disputes. He accuses the West of refusing to negotiate seriously and imposing its own rules and conditions [Author's note - however, the West did not invade Russia, Russia invaded Ukraine].

Through these principles, Putin tries to argue that Russia's actions are not simply territorial aggressions, but are part of a wider struggle for a new world order that is fairer and more respectful of the sovereignty and interests of all states, not just of the western ones.

The problem is that none of these five principles is a principle, because the principle is a rule of conduct applicable to everyone, in every case, or here it is only about what favors Russia (China is in the package), but disfavors Ukraine.

• Where you give and where you crack

Deutsche Welle reported how, at the end of last year, after a long ban on protests, the Egyptian authorities allowed pro-Palestinian solidarity demonstrations.

Demonstrators routinely headed to Cairo's Tahrir Square, the symbolic center of Egypt's 2011 protests, part of the so-called Arab Spring pro-democracy movement that eventually toppled former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak.

There, the pro-Palestinian chants for which they had received permission in agreement with the authorities, changed through historical contagion into the 2011 refrain, "Bread, freedom, social justice!", directed against the Egyptian authorities (4) .

This is an example of how international solidarity with the Palestinian struggle intersects with a multitude of issues either local and specific or general.

And class struggle is just one of them.

If Russia sees itself fighting not for territories, but for principles, then it becomes a vehicle for principles, even if, in fact, it has launched the most primitive war of conquest.

The war starts from something and turns out to have another reason, Putin wants to restore his Soviet Union and becomes the champion of the Global South in the pursuit of justice and equity.

It's an example of where you give and where you break.

The US and the European Union must now support two crises, Ukraine and Israel, while managing a Chinese threat to Taiwan and a North Korean threat to South Korea and Japan.

Anti-Semitism is the best common denominator for the Russian war in Ukraine, the Palestinian liberation struggle, the emancipation of the Global South, the rise of populism, nationalism and sovereignism in Europe, the opposition to globalism and neo-Marxism.

The Jews are the millennial culprits for all the evils of the world, they are to blame for the fact that humanity has reached the dead end of debt, the slavery that plunges us into poverty.

Hatred against the Jew unites us against one enemy, which simplifies everything.

The explanation that, in fact, another human organization is necessary has no chance in the face of the simplification that anti-Semitism brings.