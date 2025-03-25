Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting

Versiunea în limba română

A revolutionary weather forecasting system, based on artificial intelligence, could replace traditional models that require supercomputers. The new system, called Aardvark Weather, was developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge and promises superior speeds and reduced costs in generating weather forecasts.

• How does Aardvark Weather work?

Unlike classic models that use complex atmospheric simulations, Aardvark Weather is based exclusively on machine learning. The system analyzes raw data from satellites, weather stations, ships and weather balloons, without requiring the complex calculations that traditional models perform.

• Performance and efficiency

According to a study published in the journal Nature, Aardvark Weather can generate forecasts dozens of times faster than traditional models and uses only a fraction of their computing power. In addition, the system was built in just 18 months, compared to decades needed to develop classic weather models, and uses only 8% of the data needed for a traditional system, outperforming the US Global Forecast System (GFS) and providing forecasts comparable to those of the United States Weather Service.

Advantages of using artificial intelligence in weather forecasting: Superior speed - forecasts are generated in minutes, instead of hours; Cost reduction - eliminating the need for supercomputers; Improved accuracy - AI can learn and optimize forecasts in real time; Increased accessibility - a regular computer can produce complex weather forecasts.

• The future of weather forecasting

Aardvark Weather could fundamentally change the way weather forecasts are made, offering faster and more efficient solutions for predicting extreme phenomena. With the development of this type of technology, artificial intelligence could become the new standard in meteorology.