Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting

O.D.
English Section / 25 martie

Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting

Versiunea în limba română

A revolutionary weather forecasting system, based on artificial intelligence, could replace traditional models that require supercomputers. The new system, called Aardvark Weather, was developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge and promises superior speeds and reduced costs in generating weather forecasts.

How does Aardvark Weather work?

Unlike classic models that use complex atmospheric simulations, Aardvark Weather is based exclusively on machine learning. The system analyzes raw data from satellites, weather stations, ships and weather balloons, without requiring the complex calculations that traditional models perform.

Performance and efficiency

According to a study published in the journal Nature, Aardvark Weather can generate forecasts dozens of times faster than traditional models and uses only a fraction of their computing power. In addition, the system was built in just 18 months, compared to decades needed to develop classic weather models, and uses only 8% of the data needed for a traditional system, outperforming the US Global Forecast System (GFS) and providing forecasts comparable to those of the United States Weather Service.

Advantages of using artificial intelligence in weather forecasting: Superior speed - forecasts are generated in minutes, instead of hours; Cost reduction - eliminating the need for supercomputers; Improved accuracy - AI can learn and optimize forecasts in real time; Increased accessibility - a regular computer can produce complex weather forecasts.

The future of weather forecasting

Aardvark Weather could fundamentally change the way weather forecasts are made, offering faster and more efficient solutions for predicting extreme phenomena. With the development of this type of technology, artificial intelligence could become the new standard in meteorology.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

25 martie
Ediţia din 25.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9766
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5865
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2076
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9493
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur446.7215

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb