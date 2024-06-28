Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

ASF: Hidroelectrica, Banca Transilvania and OMV Petrom - the most traded shares on the BVB in the first quarter

A.I.
English Section / 28 iunie

ASF: Hidroelectrica, Banca Transilvania and OMV Petrom - the most traded shares on the BVB in the first quarter

Versiunea în limba română

BT Capital Partners - the intermediary with the highest turnover in the Regulated Market, in the first three months of 2024, according to the Authority

BT Asset Management, Erste Asset Management and BRD Asset Management - in the first positions in the top fund administrators, according to ASF

The total value traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) was around 6.1 billion lei, at the end of the first quarter of the year, up by around 136% compared to the same period of the previous year, a dynamic influenced by the presence of the company Hidroelectrica, according to the latest quarterly report related to the evolution of the capital market of the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF).

The total value of share transactions was 3.9 billion lei, up by about 69% compared to the January-March 2023 period, while the number of transactions increased by 72%. "In addition to shares, transactions with structured products, bonds and government securities had significant weights in the value traded on the BVB Regulated Market", according to the report.

On the first place in the ranking of the most liquid companies whose shares were traded on the Regulated Market of our stock exchange was Hidroelectrica, with exchanges of 852.7 million lei, respectively a share of approximately 25.43% of the total traded value. Banca Transilvania - 16.6%, OMV Petrom - 12.28%, Romgaz - 7.47% and Electrica - 6.88% were ranked next in this top. Among the former SIFs, Evergent Investments occupies the twentieth position, with a value of exchanges of 20.2 million lei, respectively 0.6% of the total circulation of shares in the Regulated Market, according to the ASF report.

The stock market capitalization of the Regulated Market had reached the level of 320.2 billion lei at the end of the first quarter, increasing by approximately 57% compared to the end of March 2023. The BET reference index (which includes the dynamics of the most traded companies on the BSE) had an increase of 10.76% as of March 29, 2024 compared to the end of 2023, according to the document.

At the end of the first three months of the year, 27 intermediaries were operating in the Regulated Market of BVB, of which 17 Financial Investment Services Companies (SSIFs), three local credit institutions and seven entities authorized in other EU member states, according to the Authority's data.

BT Capital Partners ranked first in the ranking of participants on the Regulated Markets, with an intermediated value of 2.68 billion lei and a market share of 21.49%. Swiss Capital occupies the next position, with a share of 15.03% in the total value brokered. In third position is Banca Comercială Română, with a share of 14.37% of the total, while TradeVille, the most popular broker among retail investors, had a market share of 12.78%.

The cumulative number of active client accounts of SSIFs at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 94,343 (an investor can simultaneously have open accounts with several intermediaries).

At the end of the first three months of the year, out of all investment fund managers, the dominant category was that of banking groups. The first five SAIs by the volume of assets are all companies affiliated to the banking system, and the assets managed by them on March 29, 2024 totaled approximately 19 billion lei, which represents 99.54% of the total assets related to the investment funds industry, excluding SIF -s and FP.

BT Asset Management manages assets of almost 4.88 billion lei, equivalent to 23.3% of the total, while Erste Asset Management manages assets of 4.57 billion lei - 21.8% of the total. The following positions were occupied by BRD Asset Management (21.6%) and OTP Asset Management (2.8%), according to the ASF report.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

28 iunie
Ediţia din 28.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
APA NOVA
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6516
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1861
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8820
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur345.6809

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb