ASF: Hidroelectrica, Banca Transilvania and OMV Petrom - the most traded shares on the BVB in the first quarter

Versiunea în limba română

The total value traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) was around 6.1 billion lei, at the end of the first quarter of the year, up by around 136% compared to the same period of the previous year, a dynamic influenced by the presence of the company Hidroelectrica, according to the latest quarterly report related to the evolution of the capital market of the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF).

The total value of share transactions was 3.9 billion lei, up by about 69% compared to the January-March 2023 period, while the number of transactions increased by 72%. "In addition to shares, transactions with structured products, bonds and government securities had significant weights in the value traded on the BVB Regulated Market", according to the report.

On the first place in the ranking of the most liquid companies whose shares were traded on the Regulated Market of our stock exchange was Hidroelectrica, with exchanges of 852.7 million lei, respectively a share of approximately 25.43% of the total traded value. Banca Transilvania - 16.6%, OMV Petrom - 12.28%, Romgaz - 7.47% and Electrica - 6.88% were ranked next in this top. Among the former SIFs, Evergent Investments occupies the twentieth position, with a value of exchanges of 20.2 million lei, respectively 0.6% of the total circulation of shares in the Regulated Market, according to the ASF report.

The stock market capitalization of the Regulated Market had reached the level of 320.2 billion lei at the end of the first quarter, increasing by approximately 57% compared to the end of March 2023. The BET reference index (which includes the dynamics of the most traded companies on the BSE) had an increase of 10.76% as of March 29, 2024 compared to the end of 2023, according to the document.

At the end of the first three months of the year, 27 intermediaries were operating in the Regulated Market of BVB, of which 17 Financial Investment Services Companies (SSIFs), three local credit institutions and seven entities authorized in other EU member states, according to the Authority's data.

BT Capital Partners ranked first in the ranking of participants on the Regulated Markets, with an intermediated value of 2.68 billion lei and a market share of 21.49%. Swiss Capital occupies the next position, with a share of 15.03% in the total value brokered. In third position is Banca Comercială Română, with a share of 14.37% of the total, while TradeVille, the most popular broker among retail investors, had a market share of 12.78%.

The cumulative number of active client accounts of SSIFs at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 94,343 (an investor can simultaneously have open accounts with several intermediaries).

At the end of the first three months of the year, out of all investment fund managers, the dominant category was that of banking groups. The first five SAIs by the volume of assets are all companies affiliated to the banking system, and the assets managed by them on March 29, 2024 totaled approximately 19 billion lei, which represents 99.54% of the total assets related to the investment funds industry, excluding SIF -s and FP.

BT Asset Management manages assets of almost 4.88 billion lei, equivalent to 23.3% of the total, while Erste Asset Management manages assets of 4.57 billion lei - 21.8% of the total. The following positions were occupied by BRD Asset Management (21.6%) and OTP Asset Management (2.8%), according to the ASF report.