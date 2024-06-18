Athenaeum Summer Festival: music from movies, classical, jazz

Versiunea în limba română

The 3rd edition of the Athenaeum Summer Festival, an event that includes in the program famous works of classical music, jazz, film music, early music, free open-air concerts and indoor concerts, will take place in between June 20 and June 29, announced the George Enescu Philharmonic. "The Athenaeum Summer Festival is an event that aims to prepare the public for the holidays with some of the most beloved works of classical music, early music, film and entertainment, as well as jazz. It is therefore addressed to a wide audience, which is why we will have and two outdoor concerts, on the Athenaeum esplanade, to which access will be free", said the director of the George Enescu Philharmonic, Marin Cazacu. Special guest, the great British soprano Sally Matthews will perform, for the first time in Romania, the final scene from the opera Capriccio by Richard Strauss, in the June 20 concert that marks the opening of the festival and the closing of the 2023 - 2024 season of the George Enescu Philharmonic. The concert will be performed by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Leo Hussain. For jazz lovers, on June 25, the Transylvanian Folk Songs concert is scheduled, performed by Trio Lucian Ban, John Surman, Mat Maneri. The closing gala will be held by the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra on June 29, with a program that includes the Concerto for violin and orchestra in D major, op. 35, by Tchaikovsky and the Christus Symphony, by Harilaos Perpessas. The concert will be conducted by Yannis Pouspourikas and the violinist Liya Petrova will be the soloist. All concerts within the Athenaeum Summer Festival start at 19:00.