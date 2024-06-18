Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Athenaeum Summer Festival: music from movies, classical, jazz

O.D.
English Section / 18 iunie

Photo source: facebook / Filarmonica George Enescu

Photo source: facebook / Filarmonica George Enescu

Versiunea în limba română

The 3rd edition of the Athenaeum Summer Festival, an event that includes in the program famous works of classical music, jazz, film music, early music, free open-air concerts and indoor concerts, will take place in between June 20 and June 29, announced the George Enescu Philharmonic. "The Athenaeum Summer Festival is an event that aims to prepare the public for the holidays with some of the most beloved works of classical music, early music, film and entertainment, as well as jazz. It is therefore addressed to a wide audience, which is why we will have and two outdoor concerts, on the Athenaeum esplanade, to which access will be free", said the director of the George Enescu Philharmonic, Marin Cazacu. Special guest, the great British soprano Sally Matthews will perform, for the first time in Romania, the final scene from the opera Capriccio by Richard Strauss, in the June 20 concert that marks the opening of the festival and the closing of the 2023 - 2024 season of the George Enescu Philharmonic. The concert will be performed by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Leo Hussain. For jazz lovers, on June 25, the Transylvanian Folk Songs concert is scheduled, performed by Trio Lucian Ban, John Surman, Mat Maneri. The closing gala will be held by the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra on June 29, with a program that includes the Concerto for violin and orchestra in D major, op. 35, by Tchaikovsky and the Christus Symphony, by Harilaos Perpessas. The concert will be conducted by Yannis Pouspourikas and the violinist Liya Petrova will be the soloist. All concerts within the Athenaeum Summer Festival start at 19:00.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

18 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 18 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

18 iunie
Ediţia din 18.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
digi.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6464
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2078
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8855
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur346.6329

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb