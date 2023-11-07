Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Banks waive the increase in bank fees on cash transactions

G.M.
English Section / 7 noiembrie

Yesterday's meeting at Victoria Palace took place after several banks announced last week that they would increase fees for cash deposits or withdrawals from 1 January 2024, in the context of limiting cash payments/receipts between legal entities, between legal entities and natural persons and between natural persons. (Sursa foto: facebook / Marcel Ciolacu)

Yesterday's meeting at Victoria Palace took place after several banks announced last week that they would increase fees for cash deposits or withdrawals from 1 January 2024, in the context of limiting cash payments/receipts between legal entities, between legal entities and natural persons and between natural persons. (Sursa foto: facebook / Marcel Ciolacu)

Versiunea în limba română

Banking commissions will not increase in Romania, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced after the working meeting he had last night with the representatives of the banking system in our country.

Marcel Ciolacu said: "Banking fees will not increase in Romania, neither for individuals nor for legal entities. This is the agreement we reached today with the Romanian Association of Banks and with the representatives of the most important banks in Romania, but also with those of the BNR. I am glad that the arguments presented were fully understood and I thank them for opening the dialogue. Dialogue is the way we can find the best solutions for both people and the economy".

Yesterday's meeting at Victoria Palace took place after several banks announced last week that they would increase fees for cash deposits or withdrawals from 1 January 2024, in the context of limiting cash payments/receipts between legal entities, between legal entities and natural persons and between natural persons.

Among the banks that had initially announced that they would increase the commissions on cash transactions was Banca Transilvania, which yesterday, before the meeting with the head of the Government, reverted to the initial decision and informed that it was postponing the increase in the respective commissions.

A statement from the respective bank states: "BT has decided to postpone, for the time being, any increase in cash transaction fees. BT's measures were discussed and analyzed internally a long time ago, given that for three years there have been no increases, and the processing costs for cash and the maintenance of used machines have been constantly increasing."

The bank claims to have the largest network of ATMs in Romania (1,850, of which over 1,000 are located in small and medium-sized towns, including rural areas), over 500 units (almost all of which process cash) and a network of acceptance consisting of over 120,000 POS terminals. BT also reports that it has increased the number of ATMs and maintained the number of units operating in cash, given that many banks have decided to limit these operations, thus ending up processing over 100 billion lei annually.

The measure to limit cash payments was criticized by the former prime minister Nicolae Ciucă, the president of the PNL, and the liberal parliamentarians have already submitted two legislative initiatives: one that was submitted last week by the former finance minister Alexandru Nazare aims to return to the old cash ceilings, and another submitted yesterday by PNL vice-president Adrian Cozma and deputy Robert Sighiartău even refers to the repeal of the limitation of cash payments/receipts.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

07 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 07 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

07 noiembrie
Ediţia din 07.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

06 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9695
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6224
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1564
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7391
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur295.2551

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb