Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Bird Flu Migrates to Swine

O.D.
English Section / 1 noiembrie

Bird Flu Migrates to Swine

Versiunea în limba română

A recent case of bird flu in a pig in Oregon is the first detection of the H5N1 virus in this species in the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced. The virus was discovered on a small farm that did not sell the meat of these animals, thus ensuring the safety of the country's pork supply chain. The infected pig did not show symptoms of the disease, but was tested as a precaution, along with four other pigs, in the context of a quarantined farm that also housed poultry and cattle. Of the five animals tested, three results are now available: one positive and two negative, while results for the other two pigs are pending. All of the animals, however, were euthanized as a precautionary measure. The detection raises concerns as bird flu continues to spread in the United States, affecting other mammals. The increasing number of infections in mammals has experts warning of the risk of a mutation that could allow the virus to spread more easily between humans. However, the USDA said that genomic analysis of the H5N1 virus has so far shown no changes that suggest increased transmissibility to humans, a key aspect in preventing possible new pandemic risks.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

01 noiembrie
Ediţia din 01.11.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
veolia.ro
Apanova
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Oct. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9745
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5757
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2850
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9436
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur409.0029

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mirosul Crăciunului

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb