Brâncuşi, celebrated at the "George Enescu" Philharmonic

Prominent figures of national culture are celebrated every year. The "George Enescu" Philharmonic is organizing, next Monday, a series of events dedicated mainly to students, on the occasion of the celebration of the 148th anniversary of the birth of Constantin Brâncuşi, who was nicknamed the "patriarch of modern sculpture". Between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., the building of the Romanian Athenaeum can be visited for free, the Filarmonica states, and from 6:00 p.m., the "Tribute to Constantin Brâncuşi" concert will take place, supported by the Violoncellissimo Ensemble, under the direction of maestro Marin Cazacu . The program includes works by Astor Piazzolla, Constantin Dimitrescu, Erik Satie, Radu Sinaci. Entry to all events is by invitation, entry being free, with priority for students who come through the School Inspectorate of Ilfov County. In 2015, February 19 was declared the National Constantin Brâncuşi Day, which became an occasion not only to celebrate the contribution of the Romanian sculptor to the evolution of modern art, but also to reflect on the values of national culture and celebrate artistic excellence, by organizing, in the country and abroad, conferences, exhibitions, shows and other artistic events.