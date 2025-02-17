Bucharest Polytechnic simulates the entrance exam next month

Versiunea în limba română

The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest (UNSTPB) is offering high school students the opportunity to participate in a simulation of the entrance exam, scheduled for March 15, 2024. This initiative supports future candidates, giving them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the exam structure and assess their level of preparation. Interested students can register for the simulation until March 10, by creating an account on the dedicated online platform: https://admiteresim.pub.ro/. According to the organizers, there is no limit to the number of places, which means that everyone interested has the opportunity to participate. In order to take the test, participants must have an identity document with them, and the actual testing will start at 10:00 and will last three hours.

• The Importance of Simulation for Future Candidates

Participating in the entrance exam simulation is a valuable opportunity for students who wish to pursue higher education in the field of science and technology. They will be able to test their knowledge and get used to the question format, which can give them a significant advantage when taking the real exam. The simulation aims to reduce the level of stress and uncertainty associated with the entrance exam, providing students with useful feedback on their strengths and areas for improvement. In addition, this experience allows them to better manage their time under exam conditions and improve their problem-solving techniques.

• Free training sessions

To support students, the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest organizes free training sessions in Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science. These sessions are intended to provide additional support to students preparing for admission, ensuring a deeper understanding of essential concepts and a better adaptation to the requirements of the exam. By organizing this simulation, the university reaffirms its commitment to academic excellence and supporting future students. Students who wish to maximize their chances of success are encouraged to participate in both the simulation and the free preparation sessions.