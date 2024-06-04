Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Bucharest, the world chess capital this month

O.D.
English Section / 4 iunie

Photo: Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu

Photo: Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu

Versiunea în limba română

Bucharest will become the world chess capital at the end of June and the beginning of July. Ten of the world's best chess players, according to the current FIDE ranking, will perform in Bucharest for the second stage of the international circuit Grand Chess Tour - Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2024, a tournament founded by multiple world champion Garry Kasparov. The Bucharest competition will take place between June 24 and July 6.

The 10 Grandmasters of chess, who will compete in the Superbet Chess Classic Romania, 2024 edition, are: Bogdan Daniel Deac, Romania (22 years old, 42nd place in the world, number 2 in Romania); Fabiano Caruana, USA (31 years old, world No. 2, Grand Chess Tour 2023 winner); Ian Nepomniachtchi, FIDE (33 years old, 4th place in the world); Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Uzbekistan (19 years old, 5th place in the world); Gukesh Dommaraju, India (17 years old, 6th place in the world); Wesley So, USA (30 years old, 9th place in the world); Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, India (18 years old, 14th place in the world); Anish Giri, Netherlands (29 years old, 15th place in the world); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, France (33 years old, 20th place in the world); Alireza Firouzja, France (20 years old, ranked 16th in the world, winner of the Grand Chess Tour 2022).

The competition in Bucharest will be of classic chess, in which the players will play in a closed tournament system, each against each other, and the winner will be decided based on the accumulated points. The Bucharest competition will be open to the general public. Prizes for the Romanian stage reach 350,000 dollars. The prizes for the entire circuit are 1.5 million dollars, of which 350,000 dollars for the classical chess stage and 175,000 dollars for each rapid and blitz chess stage. At the same time, this year's edition will also have a bonus prize fund, worth 275,000 dollars, which will be awarded to the top finishers at the end of the entire tournament. GCT is an international chess circuit, which brings together the best players in the world. The legendary Garry Kasparov, one of the greatest "ambassadors" of chess in the world, inspired the creation of the Grand Chess Tour and also contributed to strengthening the partnership between the organizers.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

04 iunie
Ediţia din 04.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9761
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5922
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0899
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8343
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.6252

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb