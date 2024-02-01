Călin Rangu, CIO Council: "The government cloud, the solution for securing the technical public infrastructures of important public institutions"

Versiunea în limba română

In general, any institution can be attacked, with both internal and external vulnerabilities, but in the case of the cyber attack on the Chamber of Deputies, an analysis must be done to see exactly what was the cause, claims Călin Rangu, vice president of the CIO Council (Association of Directors of Information and Communications Technology from Romania). Mr. Călin Rangu declared for the BURSA newspaper: "It is possible that we are dealing with an internal vulnerability. For example, the largest branch of the Chinese bank in the US - a bank with assets of 6 trillion dollars - was attacked because a stick was inserted into a computer that was not sufficiently protected. Basically, a malware was distributed through that stick that affected his files. So we need to see exactly what was the method of entry into the servers of the Chamber of Deputies, if it was an attack generated by an internal negligence or an intentional act, if it was an external attack that passed the security levels established within the institution or did not work on certain databases from which information was extracted. For this reason the answer can only be given after an analysis is done and we have a cause, but in general any company, no matter how big it is, it is important to have methods to quickly restore that data, i.e. to have back-up, recovery and that data to be restored. Normally, the extraction of such data from public institutions has an impact on image and reputation. In fact, the impact of cyber attacks is on reputation, because the respective institutions lose a certain specificity that is needed in the relationship with citizens. But no one is safe from such attacks. From this perspective, we cannot say that the IT system at the Chamber of Deputies should be impenetrable, because this is impossible at any institution in Romania, but preparations must be made so that the respective data will not be exposed in the future except as as a result of strong, unforeseen attacks that could not be prevented".

The vice-president of the CIO Council specified that the attackers are always ahead of the attacked, their systems, and that is why investments are always needed and added: "Romania has the best institutions in the field of cybersecurity. Cybercint and DNSC are the best institutions in this field and are professionalized. In general, the servers of the critical infrastructures in Romania are permanently modernized, the institutions making the necessary investments to protect the communication systems and the technical infrastructure. But these investments must be made all the time, because the attackers are faster in this area".

Mr. Rangu added that the state must invest in all components of cyber security and specified: "The platform that will be created, the government cloud, will be one of the solutions for securing the technical public infrastructures of important public institutions. This government cloud will make the leap necessary for the respective infrastructures to reach European standards".

Călin Rangu showed that our country is doing poorly with examples of cyber attacks, there being thousands of such attacks every day, but very few of them being reported to the state institutions by the victims.

The vice-president of the CIO Council said: "There must not be a state in which the world does not declare the attacks. It is better to be declared, to know those who must take measures, those whose data were illegally copied, so that others can take measures to protect their own systems and databases".

In his lordship's opinion, it is essential to understand that we are not in a situation where we are not under attack and the leaders of public institutions and private companies must listen to the specialists in the field, because their warnings are sometimes unheard, and this subsequently has serious consequences, due to not treating those warnings properly.