Celebrity hippo "predicted' Trump victory

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

Photo source: Youtube capture

Photo source: Youtube capture

Versiunea în limba română

Social media star pygmy hippo Moo Deng "predicted' Donald Trump would win the US presidential election. The four-year-old female hippo On Monday, he went viral on TikTok and Instagram, inspiring products and memes featuring his face and doubling ticket sales at the Khao Kheow Zoo in central Thailand where he lives. Two servings of carved fruit, each with the name of each candidate, were offered to Moo Deng, whose name means "jumping pig." One serving was inscribed with the name of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and the other with that of former Republican President Donald Trump, according to a video posted on the X network by the zoo. The animal chose to taste the portion of food bearing the name of the 78-year-old Republican candidate. Moo Deng, whose species is threatened with extinction, has become especially popular in the United States, to the point of being imitated by comedian Bowen Yang in a sketch on the TV show "Saturday Night Live," an American cult program broadcast by NBC. The same channel's "The Tonight Show" even aired the results of a humorous poll on voting intentions for the presidential election, according to which Moo Deng came out on top with 93% of the vote, ahead of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Exotic animals are regularly used to make predictions about such world events, sometimes successfully.

