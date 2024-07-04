Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Children are great "collectors" of electronic waste

O.D.
4 iulie

Children are great "collectors" of electronic waste

Children are very attracted to technology and toys. The combination can be quite dangerous for the...environment. Most children between the ages of 6 and 11 in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region have an object that generates e-waste at home and 70% of children have not heard of the concept of e-waste, according to a study by Cartoon Network. Thus, 7.3 billion electronic toys (car racing sets, electric trains, musical toys, talking dolls, drones, etc.) are thrown away annually, that is, on average, one toy for every inhabitant of the Planet. According to the UN, electronic waste (e-waste) is the world's fastest growing household waste stream, with production set to reach 82 million tonnes per year globally by 2030, including items such as mobile phones, laptops, MP3 players, sockets and batteries. With e-waste increasingly affecting people's lives around the world, and the World Health Organization calling e-waste "the next growing threat to the environment," Cartoon Network has partnered with Envision Racing to launch a multi-platform campaign across the EMEA region to inform, engage and empower children about e-waste. E-waste is a very relevant topic for the Cartoon Network audience, as it has an ever-increasing impact on children's lives. As digital and technological natives, electronics play a fundamental role in their daily lives. All children in the world can relate to e-waste, with toys being a massive source: 7.3 billion electronic toys (racing cars, electric trains, musical toys, talking dolls, drones, etc.) are thrown away annually. That means on average one toy for every inhabitant of the Planet!

The results of the study show that: Most children between the ages of 6 and 11 claim to have heard of electronic waste, but in reality, few (30%) know what it means; children in Poland (47%), Turkey (37%) and South Africa (28%) are more familiar with the problem of e-waste than those in Great Britain (19%) and France (17%); children in Poland (81%) are more inclined to associate the concept of e-waste with the correct definition compared to other markets; Great Britain (26%) and France (19%) are below average; most children (87%) have at least one object at home that generates electronic waste, toys, headphones and tablets being the three main sources; many children say they store or throw away e-waste at home, which highlights the need for education. In response to this data, the company launched a campaign to raise awareness and understanding through new, fun, easy-to-understand and stimulating content designed to encourage action through e-waste Climate Champions challenges, informative videos, quizzes and trivia. The initiative empowers and inspires the little ones to take action and help the environment. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 can become Climate Champions by taking on daily challenges and making a significant difference together.

Ziarul BURSA

04 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 iulie

