Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Chinese tea and ice cream giant Mixue goes public

A.V.
English Section / 24 februarie

Photo source: http://mixue.asia

Photo source: http://mixue.asia

China's largest iced tea, other drinks and ice cream company Mixue Group is seeking to raise HK$3.45 billion ($443.66 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, according to Reuters, citing documents filed with the capital markets authority.

The company began bookbuilding on Friday to sell 17.1 million shares at HK$202.5 each. The shares are set to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 3.

Mixue will be valued at $9.8 billion, with five major investors having subscribed for $200 million worth of shares, the source said.

Mixue, which had previously planned to raise up to $1 billion through an IPO, has reduced the size of its offering because it is not "desperately" in need of cash, sources told Reuters.

The company has 45,000 stores in mainland China and 11 other countries through a major franchise network. Mixue, famous for its mascot - a snowman known as the Snow King, who wears a crown and a red cloak - has quickly become a popular brand among young consumers in recent years. Mixue is a well-known brand of fruit drinks and tea, coffee and ice cream, usually priced at around $1.

As of the end of September 2024, more than 99% of Mixue's more than 45,000 stores were franchised, according to documents filed with the regulator. On the revenue side, the company does not rely on franchise fees. These accounted for only 2.4% of total revenue in the first three quarters of 2024, according to the source.

Most of the revenue comes from selling goods and equipment to franchised stores, which are required to buy these items from Mixue.

The company is considered the world's largest fast-food chain by number of stores, but there is still room for growth in China, says independent analyst Zhu Danpeng, noting: "In counties, cities and villages, there are still many small, non-standard stores. As far as I know, there are nearly 200,000 such stores that could be replaced by Mixue."

Mixue sold 7.1 billion drinks in the first nine months of last year, according to Reuters.

The company was created in 1997 in the northern city of Zhengzhou by founder Zhang Hongchao, who started the business with a homemade shaved ice machine (shaved ice is a dessert made from very thin shavings of ice or crushed ice, flavored with syrup or other sweet ingredients).

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

24 februarie
Ediţia din 24.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

VOIAJOR

Suplimentul BURSA VOIAJOR
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

21 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7543
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2911
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0152
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur447.9253

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb