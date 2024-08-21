Ciolacu: "I want to go to Cotroceni, but I don't have any program for now"

Versiunea în limba română

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu does not have a plan, not even one copied from the Simion Plan or inspired by the Kamala Harris Plan, for the development of our country in the coming years, but only now is he trying to bury it by appealing to citizens and PSD members, voters and sympathizers. The PSD leader's lack of ideas is worrying, especially since he should have had this plan already drawn up, taking into account that on Saturday, August 24, the Congress of Social Democrats is scheduled, at which Marcel Ciolacu will again run for the position of president and would follow to become the party's candidate for the position of president of Romania.

However, it seems that his advisers do not think the same since on Monday they launched the romaniadorita.ro platform, in which every citizen of the country is invited by the head of the Government to give their opinion on the national priorities for the coming years. However, these priorities were fixed from the start on the platform by those who administer it and refer to the health system, the education system, the purchasing power of the citizens and the economy of Romania. Once you enter the respective priorities, you find that there are some directives drawn by the PSD, and some of them resemble those of the AUR. Thus, in the economy chapter, from the six answer options to the question "What do YOU want from the way Romania's economy develops?" (we ignore the fact that for all priorities the question has the same beginning, only that, instead of "you", it appears "you want"), two are similar to the ideas promoted by AUR: to have more processed food products in Romania, at decent prices and to give up imports; our natural resources (water, air, gas, wind) to be used in the interest of Romanians, regardless of the nationality of the owner. In the same chapter, we also note that the first answer refers only to the construction of highways, the rest of the transport infrastructure being totally ignored.

In terms of purchasing power, the first two answers seem to be copied from the AUR program or the Simion Plan: capping energy and gas prices to continue in 2025 so that bills do not explode; the ceiling should be extended to all Romanian products, in order to have access to good and cheap quality products. Going over the end of the cheap quality (sic!) in the social-democratic expression, we find that once, in the economy, the pesedists want Romanian products at decent prices, after which they refer to another chapter that the respective products must have capped prices. In other words, the decent price in the view of Marcel Ciolacu and those around him means a capped price, not a price established in the free market, based on the ratio between demand and supply. Probably some social democrats are nostalgic and would like the compulsory reintroduction of mercurials.

Regarding the education system, the social democrats talk about the generalization of the dual education system, connected to the requirements of the labor market, education, but also about the salary of teachers depending on the performance of students. In other words, although it barely fixed the salary method for teachers last year following the biggest strike in Education in the last 24 years, PSD and its leader Marcel Ciolacu want a rearrangement of the salary method in education.

With regard to the health system, PSD introduces into the equation on the cited platform the need for the drug price policy and their compensation to take into account citizens' incomes, but also the introduction of the obligation for family doctors to provide medical services on weekends.

In the message posted on the official Facebook page after the launch of the platform, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wrote: "I propose to build a development program for Romania that starts from ideas coming from ordinary people. It is time for the real priorities of the Romanians to be reflected in this plan on the basis of which to administer the country in the next four years. That is why we are launching this platform through which we want to gather proposals in every important field, from health, education, work and environment to economy, transport, agriculture and justice. Write to us and tell us how you want to change Romania! And the more messages and solutions there are, the better and more legitimate this Plan for Romania will be; an act that truly respects the will and interests of the Romanians".

However, from accessing the platform we note that in the Romania desired by PSD and Marcel Ciolacu, no reference is made to the justice system, to the reduction of corruption, to the reduction of tax evasion, to the reduction of the budget apparatus simultaneously with a drastic reform of the local and central public administration, nor to national defense and security. Digitization is also not among the priorities, although we are annually in the last place in the EU in the DESI index on digital skills of the population.

However, these shortcomings do not prevent the citizens who will enter the platform and want to express themselves in relation to the desired Romania to propose other themes, because at the end of each of the priorities thought by the PSD, other grievances can be expressed. The essential condition is that the social democrats or those who manage the respective platform also take into account the opinions of the citizens and introduce the themes proposed by them, in public debate, for those who access the platform.

We also mention that, after the launch of the romaniadorita.ro platform, Marcel Ciolacu sent a message to the PSD leaders in the territory, informing them that he will run for the position of president of Romania.

In his message, the PSD president says: "I wanted you to know this from me, and not from the TV, because we will debate this decision on Saturday, at the PSD Congress. We have the best team for Romania, as we have shown in all the elections of the last 4 years. I am sure that together we will be able to win back the Presidency after 20 years. On Saturday at the congress, I will present my Plan for Romania. I hope with all my heart that you will grant me the honor of fighting on behalf of you and the Romanians to win the presidential elections. Romania needs stability and balance. I count on all of you and look forward to seeing you with our campaign. Thank you!".

In these conditions what can we remember? "My plan for Romania" that will be presented on Saturday at the PSD Congress is completely different from the plan that does not exist at the moment on the romaniadorita.ro platform and has no way of being finalized by Friday evening, taking into account the fact that the platform has was only released on Monday evening. Practically, there is the possibility that the Ciolacu Plan already exists, and that the public consultation started on Monday evening will only be a matter of facade, image, purely propaganda, electoral. We will see on Saturday if "the emperor is empty" - the words of the girl from the story "The Emperor's New Clothes" written by the Danish Hans Christian Andersen, or if Ciolacu really has a concrete plan for Romania.