Clear rules for promotion in the teaching career in higher education

O.D.
English Section / 29 ianuarie

Clear rules for promotion in the teaching career in higher education

The government approved the framework methodology regarding the organization and conduct of the promotion exam in the teaching career, in higher education. Based on the framework methodology, higher education institutions will develop their own methodologies for organizing and conducting exams for promotion in the teaching career for a vacant position, informs the Government. "Thus, higher education institutions will be able to propose for promotion in the teaching career, starting from the academic year 2023/2024, vacant teaching positions, having the legal framework ensured, based on university autonomy and with strict framing, for state educational institutions, in the approved personnel expenses", the quoted source transmits. The Government decision was approved at the proposal of the Ministry of Education and considering the legislative changes provided for in the Higher Education Law no. 199/2023. In October 2023, the Ministry of Education put into consultation the draft Methodology-framework for the organization and conduct of the promotion exam in the teaching career in higher education. The methodology establishes the minimum requirements for submitting to the competition, the way of organizing and conducting it, resolving disputes, conflicts of interest and incompatibilities, in order to ensure quality, respect for university ethics and deontology and the legislation in force. According to the project, career promotion is carried out through an exam, and vacancies intended for promotion in the teaching career are approved annually by the Senate of the higher education institution, upon the proposal of the Board of Administration.

The announcement regarding the organization of the exam is published at least two months before the date of the first exam test. Registration for the exam begins on the day of publication on the website of the higher education institution of the announcement regarding the exam for filling the vacant position and ends 15 calendar days before the first exam test, the draft stipulated.

29 ianuarie

