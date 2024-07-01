Climate change affects the quality of life of dogs and cats

Versiunea în limba română

Climate change affects the lives of all living things on the planet. These do not bypass pet dogs and cats, who are now faced year-round with fleas and ticks, parasites that feed on blood and can transmit potentially fatal diseases. Milder winters favor the presence of insects and mites throughout the year, not just in the summer months, Eric Guaguere, a veterinarian specialized in dermatology and member of the French Association of Veterinarians for Companion Animals (AFVAC), told AFP. "There is heat, but there is also humidity," explained the specialist. "A temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, together with average humidity means that fleas are present all year round. It's about the same for ticks," he added. "Before, people came to ask for advice in the spring, but now they come even in the middle of winter", confirmed Carole Archer, a specialized auxiliary veterinarian for 17 years, interviewed during a press conference on this topic, organized by the pharmaceutical group MSD Animal Health. A far from harmless recrudescence, as these parasites can be particularly harmful to pet pets. In addition to itching and the risk of allergic reactions, ticks can transmit bacteria or parasites through their bites, which can lead to serious diseases such as babesiosis, or piroplasmosis, which is fatal if not treated in time, or Lyme disease. It's vital that pet owners are vigilant, check their pets thoroughly and give them regular antiparasitic treatment throughout the year, said Dr. Amaury Briand, a veterinarian specializing in dermatology. However, although 90% of dog owners claim to have already used an external antiparasitic product, only half of them pay attention to renewing the treatment, according to a March 2024 OpinionWay survey in France of 1,000 owners of dogs. On average, pets are only sheltered for 3.8 months a year, according to owners' estimates. This period is far from being sufficient to "break the cycle" of parasite reproduction and to protect the animals, according to Amaury Briand, who insisted on the need to call on veterinarians, in order to determine the most appropriate treatment. The specialist explained that, for example, there is no question of giving the cat a smaller dose of an antiparasitic intended for dogs. Permethrin-based topical treatments for dogs can be fatal to cats.