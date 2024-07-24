Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Computerized distribution in high school education takes place today

O.D.
English Section / 24 iulie

Photo source: edu.ro

Photo source: edu.ro

Versiunea în limba română

Great emotions for the students who will enter high schools in the fall. The computerized distribution in high school education of the 8th grade graduates who took the National Assessment will be done today, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education. Between July 11 and 22, the stage of completing the options and registration forms took place. According to the Ministry of Education, today, the results of the candidates assigned by computer in high school education will be announced and, at the same time, the list of unoccupied places in the high schools of the county, respectively Bucharest, will be displayed in the secondary education units. Between July 25 and 30, the enrollment files will be submitted to the schools to which the candidates were assigned, and on July 30, the high school education units will transmit the situation of the vacant places due to the non-enrollment of the candidates admitted in this admission stage.

Between July 31 and August 2, special situations arising after the computerized distribution stage will be resolved by the county and Bucharest admission commissions. The second stage of admission to high school education for candidates from the current series, as well as for those from previous series who do not turn 18 by the start of the 2024-2025 school year, will take place in August. The admission average, on the basis of which secondary school graduates are enrolled in the ninth grade of high school, is the overall average at the National Assessment taken by the eighth grade graduates, calculated as an arithmetic average, with two decimal places, without rounding, of the grades obtained.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 iulie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie
Ediţia din 24.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9729
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5749
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1357
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9082
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur354.1460

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb