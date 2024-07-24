Computerized distribution in high school education takes place today

Versiunea în limba română

Great emotions for the students who will enter high schools in the fall. The computerized distribution in high school education of the 8th grade graduates who took the National Assessment will be done today, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education. Between July 11 and 22, the stage of completing the options and registration forms took place. According to the Ministry of Education, today, the results of the candidates assigned by computer in high school education will be announced and, at the same time, the list of unoccupied places in the high schools of the county, respectively Bucharest, will be displayed in the secondary education units. Between July 25 and 30, the enrollment files will be submitted to the schools to which the candidates were assigned, and on July 30, the high school education units will transmit the situation of the vacant places due to the non-enrollment of the candidates admitted in this admission stage.

Between July 31 and August 2, special situations arising after the computerized distribution stage will be resolved by the county and Bucharest admission commissions. The second stage of admission to high school education for candidates from the current series, as well as for those from previous series who do not turn 18 by the start of the 2024-2025 school year, will take place in August. The admission average, on the basis of which secondary school graduates are enrolled in the ninth grade of high school, is the overall average at the National Assessment taken by the eighth grade graduates, calculated as an arithmetic average, with two decimal places, without rounding, of the grades obtained.