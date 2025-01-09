Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Concern: first human death from bird flu in the US

O.D.
English Section / 9 ianuarie

Concern: first human death from bird flu in the US

Versiunea în limba română

There are concerns coming from the US. A tragic but not unexpected case has been reported in Louisiana, where the first death associated with the H5N1 virus in the United States has been confirmed by health authorities. The patient, a man over 65 years old with underlying health conditions, was infected after contact with poultry and wild birds.

Epidemiological Background

This case represents a worrying moment in a year in which the US has been facing a widespread bird flu outbreak, affecting poultry and livestock farms. Since the beginning of 2024, 66 human cases have been confirmed, most of them mild, but this first death highlights the risks associated with prolonged exposure to infected animals. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the patient was diagnosed in December 2024, when his condition was already critical. While authorities have said the risk to the general population remains low, they have stressed that people who work with infected animals are at much greater risk.

Virus and human risk

The H5N1 bird flu was first detected in 1996, but since 2020 the number of outbreaks has increased exponentially. Alarmingly, the virus is affecting more and more mammal species, and its intense circulation raises fears of a mutation that could allow efficient transmission between humans. Jennifer Nuzzo, a professor of epidemiology at Brown University, warns that while the risk to the general population is low, farm workers and those who come into contact with infected animals are at considerable risk. "This is a dangerous virus, and no one wants to contract it," she said.

Mutations

Genetic sequencing of the virus identified in Louisiana has shown changes that suggest an adaptation to the human respiratory tract. However, researchers emphasize that more mutations are needed for the virus to become transmissible from person to person. Against the background of these concerns, experts draw attention to the gaps in epidemiological monitoring and insufficient prevention measures. While the US administration is criticized for a response considered insufficient, specialists emphasize the importance of strengthening protective measures, including vaccination of agricultural workers.

Global situation

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2003 to the end of 2024, more than 950 cases of H5N1 were reported globally, half of which were fatal. Although most infections are attributed to direct contact with sick animals, there are fears that the virus could acquire the ability to transmit between humans, which could trigger a global health crisis.

The first human death in the US associated with bird flu is a warning signal for authorities and experts. Although the risk to the general population remains low, increased vigilance, more rigorous monitoring, and preventive measures are essential to limit the spread and impact of this dangerous virus.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 ianuarie
Ediţia din 09.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
domeniileostrov.ro
leonidas-universitate.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9738
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8217
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2862
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0012
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur411.4200

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

erfi.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb