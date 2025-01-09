Concern: first human death from bird flu in the US

Versiunea în limba română

There are concerns coming from the US. A tragic but not unexpected case has been reported in Louisiana, where the first death associated with the H5N1 virus in the United States has been confirmed by health authorities. The patient, a man over 65 years old with underlying health conditions, was infected after contact with poultry and wild birds.

• Epidemiological Background

This case represents a worrying moment in a year in which the US has been facing a widespread bird flu outbreak, affecting poultry and livestock farms. Since the beginning of 2024, 66 human cases have been confirmed, most of them mild, but this first death highlights the risks associated with prolonged exposure to infected animals. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the patient was diagnosed in December 2024, when his condition was already critical. While authorities have said the risk to the general population remains low, they have stressed that people who work with infected animals are at much greater risk.

• Virus and human risk

The H5N1 bird flu was first detected in 1996, but since 2020 the number of outbreaks has increased exponentially. Alarmingly, the virus is affecting more and more mammal species, and its intense circulation raises fears of a mutation that could allow efficient transmission between humans. Jennifer Nuzzo, a professor of epidemiology at Brown University, warns that while the risk to the general population is low, farm workers and those who come into contact with infected animals are at considerable risk. "This is a dangerous virus, and no one wants to contract it," she said.

• Mutations

Genetic sequencing of the virus identified in Louisiana has shown changes that suggest an adaptation to the human respiratory tract. However, researchers emphasize that more mutations are needed for the virus to become transmissible from person to person. Against the background of these concerns, experts draw attention to the gaps in epidemiological monitoring and insufficient prevention measures. While the US administration is criticized for a response considered insufficient, specialists emphasize the importance of strengthening protective measures, including vaccination of agricultural workers.

• Global situation

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2003 to the end of 2024, more than 950 cases of H5N1 were reported globally, half of which were fatal. Although most infections are attributed to direct contact with sick animals, there are fears that the virus could acquire the ability to transmit between humans, which could trigger a global health crisis.

The first human death in the US associated with bird flu is a warning signal for authorities and experts. Although the risk to the general population remains low, increased vigilance, more rigorous monitoring, and preventive measures are essential to limit the spread and impact of this dangerous virus.