Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Concerts canceled due to lack of funding

O.D.
English Section / 13 noiembrie

Concerts canceled due to lack of funding

Versiunea în limba română

The connection between culture and money is tighter than spectators and creators would wish. In the absence of funding, it is challenging to conceive a culturally significant event. Sometimes, incomprehensible situations arise where both ingredients exist, but nothing can be done. The "Ion Dumitrescu" Philharmonic in Râmnicu Vâlcea is facing the return of over 100,000 lei from the budget allocated for this season's concert program, as a result of the government ordinance that mandates budget expenditure reduction, announced the leadership of the musical institution. Manager Petruţ Constantinescu stated that they are forced to cancel certain concerts planned for the last two months, even though they have the necessary funds for their organization: "In the calculation average of this ordinance imposed to be made for the months of January - September, it was not taken into account the fact that many philharmonics, actually all philharmonics, in the summer months do not have significant activities, or if they hold summer concerts, they are often in various partnerships that do not affect the budget offered by the state through local authorities or the actual budget, offered in our case by the city hall. This average is very low, forcing us to give up or organize smaller events with restricted budgets in November and December. Unfortunately, in November, we had to give up a major Gershwin concert, which is costly, but not because we did not receive the money. (...) We had planned these events, fitting into the budget allocated by the Râmnicu Vâlcea City Hall, but considering this ordinance, the budget will have to be reduced, and then the money allocated to us will be useless." The good news is that the performance of the beloved Johann Strauss Ensemble, led by Russell McGregor, is not on the list of canceled concerts, so music lovers in Vâlcea will have the opportunity to celebrate the winter holidays to the rhythms of Viennese classical music. Petruţ Constantinescu added: "Because we have strived to schedule all these things, and because these are part of the institution's minimal program, the Vienna orchestra will not be absent. On December 18, Maestro Russell McGregor, together with the Johann Strauss Orchestra, will be on the stage of the Râmnicu Vâlcea Philharmonic. It is well known that the symphony orchestra of the Râmnicu Vâlcea Philharmonic has been included in this concert, and it will be a very interesting fusion proposed by Maestro Russell. The novelty, the surprise will consist in the fact that, seeing that there is a ballet school in Râmnicu Vâlcea, Maestro Russell McGregor has already visited this school, and on the stage of the Râmnicu Vâlcea Philharmonic, some of the ballerinas, capable of performing with such a high-level orchestra, will be present in the concert with two spectacular works." The good intentions of financiers sometimes lead to absurd situations.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 noiembrie
Ediţia din 13.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9692
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6537
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1647
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6833
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur292.2353

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb