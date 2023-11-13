Concerts canceled due to lack of funding

Versiunea în limba română

The connection between culture and money is tighter than spectators and creators would wish. In the absence of funding, it is challenging to conceive a culturally significant event. Sometimes, incomprehensible situations arise where both ingredients exist, but nothing can be done. The "Ion Dumitrescu" Philharmonic in Râmnicu Vâlcea is facing the return of over 100,000 lei from the budget allocated for this season's concert program, as a result of the government ordinance that mandates budget expenditure reduction, announced the leadership of the musical institution. Manager Petruţ Constantinescu stated that they are forced to cancel certain concerts planned for the last two months, even though they have the necessary funds for their organization: "In the calculation average of this ordinance imposed to be made for the months of January - September, it was not taken into account the fact that many philharmonics, actually all philharmonics, in the summer months do not have significant activities, or if they hold summer concerts, they are often in various partnerships that do not affect the budget offered by the state through local authorities or the actual budget, offered in our case by the city hall. This average is very low, forcing us to give up or organize smaller events with restricted budgets in November and December. Unfortunately, in November, we had to give up a major Gershwin concert, which is costly, but not because we did not receive the money. (...) We had planned these events, fitting into the budget allocated by the Râmnicu Vâlcea City Hall, but considering this ordinance, the budget will have to be reduced, and then the money allocated to us will be useless." The good news is that the performance of the beloved Johann Strauss Ensemble, led by Russell McGregor, is not on the list of canceled concerts, so music lovers in Vâlcea will have the opportunity to celebrate the winter holidays to the rhythms of Viennese classical music. Petruţ Constantinescu added: "Because we have strived to schedule all these things, and because these are part of the institution's minimal program, the Vienna orchestra will not be absent. On December 18, Maestro Russell McGregor, together with the Johann Strauss Orchestra, will be on the stage of the Râmnicu Vâlcea Philharmonic. It is well known that the symphony orchestra of the Râmnicu Vâlcea Philharmonic has been included in this concert, and it will be a very interesting fusion proposed by Maestro Russell. The novelty, the surprise will consist in the fact that, seeing that there is a ballet school in Râmnicu Vâlcea, Maestro Russell McGregor has already visited this school, and on the stage of the Râmnicu Vâlcea Philharmonic, some of the ballerinas, capable of performing with such a high-level orchestra, will be present in the concert with two spectacular works." The good intentions of financiers sometimes lead to absurd situations.