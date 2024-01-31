Constanta, Sfântu Gheorghe, Craiova - fixed points on the cultural tourism map

Versiunea în limba română

Cultural tourism is also taking root in our country. The "Andrei Muresanu" Theater from Sfântu Gheorghe, the "Marin Sorescu" National Theater from Craiova and the State Theater from Constanţa have launched, on Facebook, a common page for cultural tourism. On it will be presented the programs, respectively the cultural-tourist packages that the three theaters make available to people from the country who want to see shows from their repertoires. "Welcome, dear excursionists, to the first page dedicated to cultural tourism. Three theaters in Romania have been offering cultural-tourist services for some time, the "Andrei Muresanu" Theater in Sfântu Gheorghe, the "Marin Sorescu" National Theater in Craiova and the Constanta State Theater On this page you will find fresh information about where and when the cultural trips are organized. The next cultural trip will take place in February, in Sfântu Gheorghe in the form of a romantic weekend in Secuime," the Cultural Tourism page states. The trip to Sfântu Gheorghe will take place between February 17-18, and the package includes accommodation and meals, access to the "La Ronde" and "Sakura Sandwich" shows, as well as museums and art galleries in the city. The cost of the package is 500 lei for tourists from Cluj, who also include transport, respectively 400 lei for those from the rest of the country, who ensure their own travel. The manager of the "Andrei Muresanu" Theatre, Anna Maria Popa, stated: "At the request of the public, we opened the Cultural Tourism project from February to all those interested. The version with included transport remained only for Cluj, but now people from anywhere can participate as long as they ensure the transport yourself. We already have registrations from Oradea, Galaţi, Cluj and Bucharest and places, unfortunately, remain limited. We invite you to register quickly at pr@tam.ro and enjoy two magical days in Secuime (... ) All the cultural offer is thought from a romantic perspective, February being the month of love. The "La Ronde" show is +18, so from this point of view we recommend these cultural-tourist services to couples or at least to adults". The success of this approach may cause other theaters in the country to join the project.