Cyber attack on a social media page of UMF "Carol Davila"

Cybercriminals strike wherever they find the smallest security breach. The "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest announces that the institution's official Facebook page has been compromised following a cyber attack, and the competent authorities have been notified. "The content recently posted on this platform is flawed and does not reflect the values and messages of our institution", say the university representatives, after indecent images appeared on the page. According to the institution: "We regret to inform you that the official Facebook page of the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest was compromised following a cyber attack. Consequently, the content recently posted on this platform is flawed and does not reflect the values and messages of our institution. We assure you that we have taken all necessary measures to remedy this situation and restore the security of our official page. We have notified the competent authorities in the field of cyber security and we are working closely with them to identify and sanction the persons responsible for this incident". Community members are advised to report recent posts as SCAM.

Vice-rector Ştefan Busnatu declared: "We are in a situation where we receive more redundant messages and jokes from Facebook, in the context where they need a lot of things to analyze. It seems that for them the posts that are made by the bots that took the page do not contravene their policies. Despite the fact that I made many, many reports that those posts were scams, I received a response that those posts cannot be removed from the page because they agree with Facebook's policies." The indecent images posted in recent days are not a problem for the otherwise very sensitive heads of the social network.