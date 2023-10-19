Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Cybercriminals exploit the Israel conflict

O.D.
English Section / 19 octombrie

Cybercriminals exploit the Israel conflict

Versiunea în limba română

Cybercriminals take advantage of any opportunity to do harm. The conflict in Israel has provided them with such an opportunity. Cybersecurity experts have discovered a new phishing campaign in which hackers attempt to exploit the emotions of donors interested in helping the victims after the outbreak of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas. Most of these messages are targeting users in Russia, Sweden, and Romania. According to Bitdefender experts: "Despite thousands of victims and a real need for humanitarian assistance, cybercriminals continue their unscrupulous fraudulent attacks, pretending to be both victims and representatives of fake charities. The fraudulent messages are similar to those observed by Bitdefender experts during the war in Ukraine, requesting cryptocurrency donations and advance fees. As the war continues, this type of scam will reach even more users worldwide, while attackers refine their "stories' and donation requests based on the evolving conflict (...) Bitdefender cybersecurity experts have uncovered a new phishing campaign in which scammers try to exploit the empathy of the online community in the context of this devastating war to gain financial benefits. According to the research, the fraudulent messages, through which cybercriminals take advantage of the online community's empathy in the context of this devastating war to obtain financial benefits, have been sent to users since October 13, 2023, with the majority directed at users in Russia (27%), Sweden (15%), and Romania (10%). "The best way to stay safe and help for real is to turn to reputable charities, and those requesting donations in crypto, bank transfers, and gift cards should be a strong warning sign and should be avoided at all costs. Never respond to unsolicited emails, even if you know they are a scam. This will only confirm the validity of the email address to the attackers and expose you to more attacks in the future," emphasize Bitdefender experts. Cybersecurity experts recommend users to be vigilant when receiving messages for charitable purposes or accessing such websites to help those in need, as the risks of losing their financial and personal data are very high, especially during this period.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

19 octombrie
Ediţia din 19.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
Apanova
BTPay
Electromagnetica
Apanova
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9705
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7038
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2346
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7353
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur293.9985

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ccib.ro
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb