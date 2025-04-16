Daniel David: Performance is achieved with human resources and infrastructure development

Versiunea în limba română

The new headquarters of the Faculty of Law of the "Babeş-Bolyai" University (UBB) was officially inaugurated in Cluj-Napoca in the presence of the Minister of Education and Research, prof. univ. dr. Daniel David, informs the educational institution. The event brought together representatives of local and regional authorities, of the Superior Council of Magistracy, as well as teaching staff from law schools in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

• From idea to reality

In his speech, Minister Daniel David recalled that the idea of the new headquarters was launched during the period when he was leading the university as rector. An extensive planning and implementation process followed, which today materializes in a modern building, adapted to the current needs of legal education. "If you want performance, you have to make sure that you strengthen your human resources and develop your infrastructure," the minister emphasized, making the connection between investments in people and spaces and the quality of education.

• A building modernized with the support of European funds

The new headquarters was built with European funds under the North-West Regional Program 2021-2027, through a project entitled: "Restructuring, rehabilitation, interior modifications and change of destination of Building C2 from hotel to educational spaces". The building, completely transformed, reflects the university's commitment to quality legal education, offering modern study and research conditions. Students and professors of the Faculty of Law now benefit from a top-notch educational infrastructure. The new headquarters includes: 3 amphitheaters - one with 400 seats and two with 200 seats each; 4 lecture halls - with 60 seats each; 18 seminar rooms - each with a capacity of 27 seats; a conference room; modern spaces for the library and administrative offices. All these facilities were designed to support both the teaching process and research activities or scientific debates.

• Investment of 32 million lei

The total value of the project amounts to 32.8 million lei, of which 16.1 million lei represents non-reimbursable financing from European funds. The rest was covered from own resources and other sources of financing. This investment consolidates the position of the UBB Faculty of Law in the Romanian educational landscape and demonstrates, once again, that quality infrastructure is essential for the training of future professionals in the legal field.