Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Discovery - drug that inhibits the development of the most aggressive form of cancer

O.D.
English Section / 7 februarie

Discovery - drug that inhibits the development of the most aggressive form of cancer

Versiunea în limba română

Medicine is about to take another big step forward. Researchers have discovered a new drug that can successfully inhibit the development of the most aggressive form of breast cancer. A preclinical study led by the University of Adelaide, Australia, is showing promise in the fight against triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive form of the disease, according to Theresa Hickey, a breast tumor specialist at the Dame Roma Mitchell Cancer Research Laboratories. from the same university. The results of this study, according to tests carried out on animals, cells and tissues, show that this drug could hold the key to improving survival rates, currently there is no treatment that specifically targets this type of breast cancer, chemotherapy and immunotherapy being the only ones options. The drug is designed to be taken orally and works by targeting a specific protein in the cancerous tumor called CDK9, which speeds up cell growth, Hickey explained, adding that the substance effectively stops cancer by inhibiting this protein. "Our preclinical study shows that the drug was able to stop the multiplication of tumor cells without affecting the normal cells in the breast tissue taken from the patients," she said. The study, published in the scientific journal Oncogene, also involved Prof. Wang Shudong from the University of South Australia, who developed the drug (CDDD11-8) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, also used as a bioactive inhibitor , potent and selective, orally administered, CDK9 protein for cancer treatment. The drug needs further development before it can move to human trials, said Theresa Hickey, who expressed hope that this could be done within the next five years and perhaps even sooner. Hickey added that the researchers plan to conduct other clinical trials to see if this potential therapy could be used to treat other types of breast cancer.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

07 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 07 februarie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

07 februarie
Ediţia din 07.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

06 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9760
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6370
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3137
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8148
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.7830

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb