Discovery: Evidence of anthropogenic pollution on wildlife identified in Romania

O.D.
English Section / 21 februarie

Photo source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0269749125001393

A recent study published in the prestigious journal Environmental Pollution provides significant evidence of the impact of human activities on wildlife since the medieval period. The research, carried out by a Franco-Romanian team, highlights traces of heavy metal pollution in the dentition of a brown bear that lived in the Carpathians (Mehedinţi) approximately 1,000 years ago.

International team of researchers

The study was led by Dr. Marius Robu from the "Emil Racoviţă" Institute of Speleology of the Romanian Academy and Dr. Jeremy E. Martin from the Ecole normale superieure (ENS) in Lyon, France. The team also included researchers Dr. Ionuţ-Cornel Mirea, Dr. Daniel Vereş (The "Emil Racoviţă" Institute of Speleology - Cluj-Napoca Branch), Dr. Sebastian Olive and Philippe Telouk. According to the Cluj branch of the Romanian Academy:

"The results obtained indicate the oldest documented evidence of the impact of industrial pollution on wildlife. In addition, the extent of heavy metal pollution in this region proves the existence of iron and steel centers of particular antiquity and importance at European level. The study is the first of its kind to analyze the impact of early anthropogenic pollution on wild mammal fauna in Europe. At the same time, it is an example of successful international collaboration, materialized through access to the available laboratory technique of the Institut national des sciences de l'Univers (CNRS-INSU, France), but also to a high-precision laser of Elemental Scientific Lasers, ENS, Lyon".

Key findings

Analysis of trace elements (lead, lithium, zinc) from the tooth enamel of a male brown bear, approximately 5-6 years old, highlighted its exposure to high levels of heavy metals. High concentrations of lead and other metals were identified over five consecutive summers, suggesting a constant input of pollutants into the environment, most likely from medieval metallurgical activities carried out in the region.

Implications of the research

This is the oldest documented evidence of the impact of industrial pollution on wildlife in Europe. The study demonstrates that human influence on natural ecosystems has not been limited to hunting or habitat modification in recent centuries, but has had a significant effect on wildlife since the medieval period. The research was made possible thanks to the collaboration between prestigious institutions in Romania and France, using advanced laboratory techniques from the Institut national des sciences de l'Univers (CNRS-INSU, France) and high-precision equipment from Elemental Scientific Lasers, ENS Lyon. This discovery not only provides valuable information about the past of industrial pollution, but also underlines the importance of modern policies for environmental protection and biodiversity conservation.

