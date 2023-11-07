Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
DNSC: Attempted fraud on YouTube

O.D.
English Section / 7 noiembrie

Cybercrime is on the rise. Experts from the National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) have recently observed the emergence of sponsored accounts and videos promoting attempted fraud on YouTube. According to the DNSC, "The method is quite simple and effective for attackers and has already been extensively used on #Meta platforms. Cybercriminals create Google accounts (YouTube) on which they place information and visuals aimed at misleading users. In the case presented today, such an account created at the end of September "disguises' itself as the Transgaz company and promotes a false advertisement that offers unreal opportunities for quick enrichment through investments supposedly supported by the company and the Romanian Government. The video even borrows the logo of B1.tv to enhance its credibility with the audience. Furthermore, these created videos (most likely) try to convince users to access a phishing website and enter personal, authentication, or financial data." Regarding this attack method, the Directorate issued an alert in September of this year. DNSC specialists recommend several methods for users to avoid unpleasant incidents: carefully analyze information gathered from the online environment, avoid accessing links in such sponsored posts that offer quick enrichment opportunities, report such fraudulent posts to the social network, do not provide data to enroll in such schemes, always check the ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) website for information about potential funds aimed at deceiving investors or untrusted, unauthorized funds. Also, if card or internet banking authentication data have been entered, the bank should be immediately notified, and if there is a financial loss through this method, filing a complaint with the Romanian Police, either in person or online, is recommended.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

