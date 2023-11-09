Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Earthworms in the Gaza Strip

MAKE
English Section / 9 noiembrie

Bucharest - solidarity rally with the Israeli citizens held hostage in the Gaza Strip, 02.11.2023

Bucharest - solidarity rally with the Israeli citizens held hostage in the Gaza Strip, 02.11.2023

Versiunea în limba română

MAKE

A nuclear bomb dropped on the Gaza Strip was "one of the possibilities", said Amichai Eliyahu, the Israeli Minister of Heritage, after which he was suspended from the government, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied this, saying that "Eliyahu's statements are not based on reality ".

However, Eliahu does not seem to have been original, only explicit.

He only illuminated what Netanyahu's promise to turn the Gaza Strip into a "desert island" entails.

The Palestinian war in Israel is accompanied by a confrontation of man with depravity.

Accounts of unparalleled horrors set fire to social media and the media, but are immediately shamelessly retracted - is it true that Hamas terrorists beheaded forty babies?

US President Joe Biden claimed to have seen photographs of decapitated children; the next day, his spokesman said he had not seen them.

NBC News found the story spread by Biden to be a hybrid of an account by Israeli soldiers that they found "babies, with their heads cut off" and an account that the soldiers believe that "40 babies/children were killed."

Fake-news analysts have determined that this is fake-news, but in the same analysis, NBC News mentions that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted images of babies killed and burned by Hamas.

Then he informs that Golan Vach, the head of the national search and rescue unit of the IDF (Israeli Defense Force), declared that he "found a child with a severed head".

Is one less than forty?

But it also mentions the statement of Yossi Landau, the head of operations for the southern region of Zaka, the Israeli civil emergency response organization, that he saw the bodies of children and babies who had been decapitated, of parents and children who had been tortured and had their hands tied and "many others that cannot be described for now, because it is very difficult to describe."

Really!

It is beyond imagination, so I warn you about what follows - Warning!, it can affect you emotionally.

Elsewhere, on i24News, Landau recounts, however: "We found the body of a pregnant woman on the floor. We turn her over and see that the stomach is cut wide open. The unborn baby, still attached by an umbilical cord, was stabbed with a knife . And mom was shot in the head. And you use your imagination, trying to figure out what came first."

Is it fake?

Depravity contaminates.

After this account, is there still a difference between one and forty?

After this account, is the transformation of the Gaza Strip into a desert island still a disproportionate reaction?

I am not the one who falls to answer this doubt.

And I don't think any of you readers either.

But we will get a clear answer, however, in the content of this article.

When I wrote "Was God in Sodom?" (seven eisoades, starting January 5, 2022), when I understood that God in the "cities of the plain" - Sodom, Gomorrah, Admah and Tzeboim - burned women, children, old and dying in one moment, when I even realized that the Bible states that God is the author of a genocide, I fell sick.

Is strange.

I am an atheist and will never be a believer.

But the idea that God was wrong made me sick.

It confused me all the more, since before that, in direct conversation with Abram, God warns him that he has come down to search Sodom and judge it and that this judgment should be a lesson for Abram to transfer to the peoples to whom he and Sarah will give birth to them.

I slept curled up for a week and couldn't write anything.

Then I understood the lesson.

I remembered that God says He punishes the sin of the fathers to the third and fourth generation.

And the explanation of the exegetes shows that God gives respite to the children to correct the sin of the parents, and grandchildren and possibly great-grandchildren.

But when he finds that sin regenerates itself every time, then he punishes the posterity, because they are guilty like their ancestors.

This was the case with Sodom.

It is said that there a little girl had spared a wanderer with a piece of bread, and as a punishment for this, she was smeared with honey all over her body and kept near the beehives, swelled with thousands of stings, and cried out until she burst into tears.

The exegesis states that her cry went up to God, and God came down to check.

The burning of the four cities is related in the Qur'an: "The cry took them before the dawn of the morning."

Is it about the little girl's cry?

Behind Benjamin Netanyahu's statement is a biblical pattern: it is said that in the rich region of the "cities of the plain", God burned not only the people, but also the animals, vegetation and earthworms - a desert island.

Netanyahu said he would reshape the region.

I believe that the evacuation of the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip is, in fact, a humanitarian measure, compared to the "cry before the dawn", which the ministers of the Israeli government will probably be discussing.

Were children beheaded there or not?

Would this be the only reason for the punishment?

If the Palestinians did not decapitate children, then would the Israeli reaction be disproportionate?

One thousand four hundred dead Jews, out of the blue; over 260 hostages, many, civilians - this is consolidated information.

That's it.

No more.

The debate stopped.

We do not discuss whether one is less than forty.

Are the Palestinians oppressed?

Are they disenfranchised?

Probably yes.

The disproportion of the reaction is that of the Palestinians.

adb