Education through comic books

F.A.
English Section / 3 noiembrie

Photo source: facebook / indemnlaeducatie

Photo source: facebook / indemnlaeducatie

Versiunea în limba română

The Center for Education and Training through Comic Books will be launched on November 10 under the aegis of the National Museum of Romanian Literature. This center, the first of its kind in Romania, incorporates the concept of the European School of Comics, with teaching, learning, and assessment materials through comic books, as well as a research laboratory aimed at studying the role, impact, and evolution of comic books in education. According to the National Museum of Romanian Literature (MNLR), participants will discover the stages of creating comic books in an environment where they can feel confident and inspired to explore their potential, develop their creative skills, imagination, communication, and creative writing. Workshops will address topics from literature and beyond, in the form of comic books and graphic novels, using the BDAS method - Comic Book Applied to School. Additionally, digital art and advertising in comic books will also be discussed. Mihai I. Grăjdeanu, the founder of the Center for Education and Training through Comic Books, stated, "Through our center, we aim to provide new learning opportunities for students of all ages, from primary school to high school, as well as training courses for students and teachers. Their voices matter, and it is important to offer them platforms where they can express their thoughts and ideas through a modern and engaging medium. Reading through comic books, and especially creating comic books, which require a clear and concise story, is an important method in their educational journey. All of this can now take place in a dedicated space for personal development, interactive learning, and continuous exploration." The center also includes a comic book library, which will be available for free consultation at the museum's headquarters starting from November 10. The "Comics Didactic" comic book library is publicly accessible only as part of the National Museum of Romanian Literature's program. From November 10 to December 15, a series of comic book workshops will be organized under the guidance of Mihai I. Grăjdeanu.

