Electrica invites its shareholders to subscribe in the SPO

A.M.
English Section / 31 octombrie

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. informs the investors and the capital market that the Financial Supervisory Authority approved, through the Decision no. 1311 of 30 October 2019, the Simplified Prospectus regarding the issue of up to 309,869 new shares in the form of ordinary, nominative and dematerialised shares, including the new shares to be represented by global depositary receipts (GDRs, each representing 4 (four) new shares), by Electrica, with a nominal value of RON 10 per share, in order to allow the exercise of preference rights under the share capital increase of Electrica.

The price for the exercise of the preference rights is RON 10 per new share, at the level of the shares' nominal value. The subscription rate is 571.8182328661470 preference rigths and Electrica's shareholders as at the registration date (24 October 2019) may subscribe between 1 November 2019 and 3 December 2019. The subscription methods are detailed in the simplified prospectus which, together with the other relevant documents, is published on Electrica's website (www.electrica.ro), under Investors section.

The Simplified Prospectus is also available on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange at www.bvb.ro and on the website of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A. at www.brd.ro.

