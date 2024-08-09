Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Electromagnetica sells eleven low-power hydropower plants for 33.5 million lei

A.I.
English Section / 9 august

Electromagnetica sells eleven low-power hydropower plants for 33.5 million lei

Versiunea în limba română

Electromagnetica is selling eleven low-power hydropower plants, located in the Suceava River Basin, for 33.5 million lei including VAT, according to a report of the producer and supplier of energy and lighting fixtures published yesterday on the Stock Exchange website of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The first part of the operation took place in the middle of this week when, following a competitive outcry, a bidder awarded the asset consisting of land, buildings (hydro plants) and equipment, owned by Electromagnetica.

The activity transfer contract, respectively the sale-purchase contract, will be signed with the bidder within 30 working days from the date of signing the award minutes, under the condition of obtaining the agreement of the Competition Council, if necessary. In the event that the agreement is not obtained within 45 days from the signing of the adjudication minutes, the activity transfer contract and the sale-purchase contract will be concluded between the parties within a maximum of five working days from the expiry of the 45 days, under the suspensive condition of obtaining the agreement of the Competition Council, the adjudicator having the obligation to pay the full price on the date of signing the contract of activity transfer, according to the BVB report.

For the first three months of this year, Electromagnetica reported a turnover of 27.1 million lei, 50% below that of the first quarter of 2023, and a loss of 3.1 million lei.

Manufacturing sales fell 48% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, mainly due to lower revenues generated by the CIL and vehicle charging business lines. electrical (SIVE), based on the measures adopted to make the company's activities more efficient.

Licensed activities, in particular energy supply, decreased by approximately 60%, amid lower energy sales, as a result of the significant decrease in the price of electricity (monthly average prices in the Day-Ahead Market falling in the first quarter of 2024 by 35% ) and of the effects induced by the current legislation regarding capping and compensation of energy related to end customers, according to the company's quarterly report.

The company will publish its financial results for the first half of the year on August 14. Infinity Capital Investments owns 65.4% of the producer and supplier of energy and lighting fixtures, whose stock market valuation amounts to almost 150 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 august
Ediţia din 09.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5539
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3122
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7704
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur350.7813

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb