EU maintains climate target but introduces "flexibilities' to convince sceptical states

The European Commission has announced that it is maintaining the ambitious target of a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, compared to 1990 levels, but is introducing a series of "flexibilities' to accommodate opposition from some member states and facilitate the adoption of the plan. The initiative comes as Europe is going through a period of extreme temperatures, emphasizing the urgency of climate action. "We need pragmatism,” said the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, stressing that the discussions between the 27 member states are "politically sensitive.”

• International carbon credits and trade-offs

One of the major concessions introduced by the Commission is the possibility that, from 2036, member states will be able to purchase international carbon credits - up to 3% - to finance environmental projects outside the European Union. This measure is criticised by environmental organisations, who warn that it could dilute the real impact of emissions reductions. "A percentage of 3% is not negligible - these are considerable sums that will be spent abroad, instead of financing the internal transition,” said Neil Makaroff, a climate policy expert at the think tank Strategic Perspectives. However, maintaining the 90% target is seen as an important political success, especially in view of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 - a key commitment of the Union.

• A decisive step for European industry

The 2040 target is essential for the major transformations that the green transition entails: electrifying transport, phasing out fossil fuels, making buildings more energy efficient and modernising industry. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the EU's commitment: "We remain firmly committed to decarbonising the European economy by 2050".

• A tight timetable and a difficult consensus

The Commission is to present its proposal to Environment ministers at an informal meeting scheduled for 10-11 July, before a possible formal vote on 18 September. The text will then go to the European Parliament, where the support of the European People's Party (EPP) will be crucial for its final adoption. To win over reluctant states, the Commission is proposing support measures for industries that capture and store CO₂, as well as the possibility of offsetting between polluting and efficient sectors. The EU hopes to have the 2040 climate target adopted before the global COP30 conference in Belem, Brazil, in November.

• The Union increasingly divided on climate

The target is not uniformly supported by all member states. Hungary and the Czech Republic openly oppose the level of ambition, citing protection for heavy industry. Italy supports a more modest reduction of 80-85% by 2040. On the other hand, countries such as Spain and Denmark strongly support the Commission, while Germany - through the new government led by Friedrich Merz - influenced the final form of the proposal, requiring the introduction of "flexibilities” in line with the coalition agreement. France has a more nuanced position. President Emmanuel Macron is not opposed to the 90% target, but is calling for stronger recognition of the role of nuclear energy and the principle of "technological neutrality”, elements that the Commission has included in its proposal.

• A global stake, a European responsibility

In the run-up to COP30, the Commission is trying to maintain its position as a global leader in climate action. But time is short and domestic political constraints are increasingly evident. "Let's not impose too many constraints on ourselves. If we have an agreement by COP30, great. If it takes longer, we have to accept it,” Macron said, suggesting that realism must prevail over ambition. Until final adoption, negotiations are expected to be intense and not easy in a politically polarized Europe, but pressured by climate emergencies that can no longer be ignored.